After months of training for possibility of ICE at polling places, LUCHA says their work paid off

While Arizonans took to the polls Tuesday, volunteer constitutional monitors volunteering were watching out for federal interference and other issues.

ICE and other armed federal personnel are not legally allowed to be at polling sites. But for months, rights groups worried a federal deployment might still happen — especially after Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said ICE agents may go to polls for specific threats.

In the lead-up to the the midterms this week, Democratic lawmakers argued the move was meant to sow fear among voters, and the ACLU of Arizona sent out letters to election officials outlining the laws prohibiting such an effort.

Karime Rodriguez, an organizer with the progressive political action group LUCHA, says about 70 volunteers were sent to nine polling sites in Maricopa County and Tucson to monitor that activity.

The afternoon on Election Day, Rodriguez said no agents were reported at polling sites, but enforcement activity was reported near one site in Mesa.

"There was a raid happening less than 10 minutes from the location they’re at. And even then, we’re still seeing people showing in huge numbers," she said Tuesday afternoon.

Rodriguez said ICE agents made arrests around noon on Tuesday at a shopping plaza parking lot near the polling site at Mesa Community College. and that unmarked vehicles had been seen in the area in the days beforehand.

She said her group sent personnel to verify the enforcement after receiving a tip that it underway through a rapid response line.

"And then the volunteers at the polling place stayed behind and they were on standby with Know Your Rights cards, just in case," she said. "So this was the whole idea all along, is that the only way we’re able to respond as quickly as we need to is with neighborhood relationships and neighborhood organizing."

Rodriguez said her group would not have been able to respond as quickly as they did without having the deployment of volunteer monitors, and despite the enforcement, the polling site still saw huge voter turnout.