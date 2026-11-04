Mexico’s president recognizes Mexican Americans elected governor in Texas, California

Mexico’s president recognized Tuesday’s winners of the governorship in Texas and California, both of whom are the first Latinos elected to lead their states as governor.

Governors-elect Gina Hinojosa in Texas and Xavier Becerra in California are two of the many Democrats who won statewide races in the midterms.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said Wednesday morning that the Democrats’ strong performance “shows a feeling” among the American people. She specifically highlighted Hinojosa and Becerra’s wins. Both are of Mexican descent.

“It gives us great pleasure that Mexican Americans in the United States have this participation and recognition,” Sheinbaum said.

In Texas, Hinojosa will become the first Democratic governor in more than three decades. When she takes office, all four U.S. states that share a border with Mexico will be led by Democratic governors.

The Democratic gains Tuesday come as Mexico engages in prolonged negotiations with the Trump administration on trade, migration and security issues. The U.S., Canada and Mexico are in the process of renegotiating the trade pact that binds them.

Sheinbaum told reporters it was too soon to say whether Democrats’ midterm wins would change the relationship between the two countries.

“In the meantime, our ongoing discussions with the Trump administration — and with President Trump himself — continue,” Sheinbaum said.