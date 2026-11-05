2 more New World screwworm cases reported in Arizona. This time in Greenlee County

The Arizona Department of Agriculture on Wednesday confirmed two new cases of New World screwworm, bringing the statewide total to four.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has tracked 113 cases of the flesh-eating livestock parasite since this summer. All of the cases have been along the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas, New Mexico and southeastern Arizona. Most cases have involved cattle and sheep.

Arizona’s new cases were in a domestic horse and ram near the town of Duncan in Greenlee County. The animals have no history of travel, AZDA said.

The first case of New World screwworm in Arizona was reported last week in a dog in Cochise County.

The second was reported a few days later in a horse, approximately 45 miles from there, also in Cochise County.

USDA / Courtesy

Arizona has now designated three infestation zones around areas where cases have been identified . Live animals cannot leave the 12.4-mile radius around those zones without State Veterinarian inspection.

“These additional cases and new [infestation zone] stresses the importance of continued vigilance among livestock owners, horse owners, veterinarians, hunters, and pet owners,” an AZDA press release said. “AZDA encourages those caring for animals to closely inspect wounds and promptly report any unusual wounds that appear to be infested with maggots consistent with NWS.”

AZDA is asking Arizona livestock and pet owners, and others who work with animals to immediately report suspected cases to the department at [email protected] or by calling 602-542-4293.

Hunters and outdoor recreationists are also asked to stay on the lookout for wounded or sickened wildlife. Suspected wildlife cases should be reported to the Arizona Game and Fish Department at 623-236-7201.

According to the USDA, New World screwworm is a parasitic fly whose larvae feed on living tissue of warm-blooded mammals. Infestations cause severe wounds in animals and, in rare cases, humans. Untreated cases can be fatal to animals within 10 days.

“This is not a food safety issue — the U.S. food supply remains safe. The current risk to animals and people in the United States is very low,” the USDA website states.