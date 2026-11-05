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3 of the state's 6 fish hatcheries are closed after heavy rain, flooding in northern Arizona

KJZZ | By Kathy Ritchie,
Greg Hahne
Published November 5, 2026 at 8:57 AM MST
Shade structures cover water pipes and other fish hatchery equipment in a wooded mountain area.
Arizona Game and Fish Department
/
Courtesy
Tonto Creek Hatchery near Payson.

Arizona is home to six fish hatcheries. Three are now closed after heavy rainfall triggered severe flooding this last weekend.

The worst damage happened at the Tonto Creek Hatchery near Payson. The area received more than 2 inches of rain over the weekend, and rushing waters slammed into the hatchery’s feed room and floods washed out surrounding roads.

The good news is the areas holding thousands of fish are still intact, and there have been no impact on fish stockings. Two other hatcheries — Canyon Creek, also near Payson, and Silver Creek in the Show Low/Pinetop area — are also closed.

Together the six hatcheries produce an average of 400,000 pounds of fish per year, which are stocked into 118 locations across the state.

Two other state fish hatcheries have been impacted by rains and flooding:

  • Bubbling Ponds Hatchery: Floodwaters from Oak Creek reached and inundated the basshouse. 
  • Sterling Springs Hatchery: Power was knocked out and remains out at the facility.
More Arizona animal news

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Fronteras Desk Northern ArizonaAnimalsWeather
Kathy Ritchie
KJZZ senior field correspondent Kathy Ritchie has 20 years of experience reporting and writing stories for national and local media outlets — nearly a decade of it has been spent in public media.
See stories by Kathy Ritchie
Greg Hahne
Greg Hahne started as a news intern at KJZZ in 2020 and returned as a field correspondent in 2021. He learned his love for radio by joining Arizona State University's Blaze Radio, where he worked on the production team.
See stories by Greg Hahne
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