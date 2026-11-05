3 of the state's 6 fish hatcheries are closed after heavy rain, flooding in northern Arizona

Arizona is home to six fish hatcheries. Three are now closed after heavy rainfall triggered severe flooding this last weekend.

The worst damage happened at the Tonto Creek Hatchery near Payson. The area received more than 2 inches of rain over the weekend, and rushing waters slammed into the hatchery’s feed room and floods washed out surrounding roads.

The good news is the areas holding thousands of fish are still intact, and there have been no impact on fish stockings. Two other hatcheries — Canyon Creek, also near Payson, and Silver Creek in the Show Low/Pinetop area — are also closed.

Together the six hatcheries produce an average of 400,000 pounds of fish per year, which are stocked into 118 locations across the state.

Two other state fish hatcheries have been impacted by rains and flooding: