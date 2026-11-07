State Route 89A partially reopens south of Slide Rock State Park

State Route 89A between Sedona and Flagstaff has partially reopened after last week’s floods damaged the roadway and exposed guardrail supports.

Travel between Sedona and Slide Rock State Park is open, but the roadway to Oak Creek Scenic Vista north of the park remains closed with no estimated reopening date at this time.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says drivers should expect a long-term closure, and that travel between Flagstaff and Sedona is restricted to State Route 179 and the I-17 in the meantime.

Travel southbound from Flagstaff to Oak Creek Scenic Vista is open, but travel down into the canyon remains prohibited during roadway repairs.

SR89A is situated directly next to Oak Creek, which jumped its banks and suffered multiple sewage leaks during the torrential downpours sustained by Arizona in late October.

ADOT said roadway repair further up Oak Creek Canyon is complicated by the forested cliffs of the region and heavy soil erosion below the roadway.