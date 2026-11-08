Officials identify 5th case of New World screwworm in Arizona

A fifth confirmed case of New World Screwworm was announced in Arizona on Friday after officials identified an infected dog in Graham County.

The state Department of Agriculture said the case was found near the town of Thatcher in eastern Arizona. The domesticated dog is located 32 miles from the closest active infection, and has no known travel history.

The state’s first case of the flesh-eating parasite was reported in a dog in Cochise County last week before spreading days later into Greenlee County.

More than 100 cases have been reported in the U.S since this summer.

How to report suspected cases

AZDA is asking Arizona livestock and pet owners, and others who work with animals to immediately report suspected cases to the department at [email protected] or by calling 602-542-4293.

Hunters and outdoor recreationists are also asked to stay on the lookout for wounded or sickened wildlife. Suspected wildlife cases should be reported to the Arizona Game and Fish Department at 623-236-7201.

According to the USDA, New World screwworm is a parasitic fly whose larvae feed on living tissue of warm-blooded mammals. Infestations cause severe wounds in animals and, in rare cases, humans. Untreated cases can be fatal to animals within 10 days.