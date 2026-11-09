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Nov. 10 is final day to comment on auction of 80,000 acres of federal land near Grand Canyon

KJZZ | By Greg Hahne
Published November 9, 2026 at 3:37 PM MST
The Colorado River flows through the Grand Canyon in Arizona on September 1, 2019. Negotiators are running out of time to agree on sharing its water in the future, but they seem to be working on a short-term deal that would prevent catastrophe and open the door for more negotiations in the future.
Ted Wood
/
The Water Desk
The Colorado River flows through the Grand Canyon in Arizona on September 1, 2019.

The Bureau of Land Management is leasing nearly 80,000 acres of federal land north of the Grand Canyon for oil and gas drilling.

The public has until Wednesday to officially comment.

The Bureau of Land Management is holding this first auction in about a month.

The agency plans to hold another auction in February that would open up 200,000 more acres for oil and gas drilling. In publicly posted documents, the bureau said it expects only two drills would be built, but doesn’t say who the end user might be.

In a statement to KJZZ, the BLM said about 55 oil wells have been drilled in the area north of the Grand Canyon since 1909, but that none of them produced enough oil or gas to make a significant profit.

The federal government would still need to issue permits before any drilling begins. The initial leases would last 10 years.

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Fronteras Desk EnergyMiningGrand CanyonNorthern Arizona
Greg Hahne
Greg Hahne started as a news intern at KJZZ in 2020 and returned as a field correspondent in 2021. He learned his love for radio by joining Arizona State University's Blaze Radio, where he worked on the production team.
See stories by Greg Hahne