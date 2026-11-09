Nov. 10 is final day to comment on auction of 80,000 acres of federal land near Grand Canyon
The Bureau of Land Management is leasing nearly 80,000 acres of federal land north of the Grand Canyon for oil and gas drilling.
The public has until Wednesday to officially comment.
The Bureau of Land Management is holding this first auction in about a month.
The agency plans to hold another auction in February that would open up 200,000 more acres for oil and gas drilling. In publicly posted documents, the bureau said it expects only two drills would be built, but doesn’t say who the end user might be.
In a statement to KJZZ, the BLM said about 55 oil wells have been drilled in the area north of the Grand Canyon since 1909, but that none of them produced enough oil or gas to make a significant profit.
The federal government would still need to issue permits before any drilling begins. The initial leases would last 10 years.
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Rangers are reminding visitors that water, made available through the summer at three different rest areas, will be turned off for the rest of the year. Hikers should pack their own water and prepare for unexpected delays and trail closures from ongoing repairs.
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Big rains in northern Arizona sent water surging through the Colorado River after an unusually dry summer.
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The federal Small Business Administration has opened a temporary center in Tusayan to help streamline economic recovery efforts following destructive flash floods at the Grand Canyon earlier this year.
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Arizona Sens. Mark Kelly and Ruben Gallego joined a letter Monday questioning an EPA rule change they say will increase air pollution in national parks like the Grand Canyon.
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The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering loans to small businesses affected by the recent floods in the Grand Canyon.