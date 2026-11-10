Just across the border from Arizona, Sonora has Mexico's highest 2026 dengue cases
Sonora, the Mexican state south of Arizona, has the highest number of dengue cases this year in all of Mexico.
Sonora has reported more than 2,000 cases of the mosquito-borne illness so far in 2026. That’s over 1,000 more cases of dengue than in the Mexican state with the next highest count.
Five people have died this year in Sonora from the illness, which can cause symptoms like fever and bone pain. Thirty-eight people died from dengue by the end of the year last year in the state.
There have been more than 100 cases in the last two weeks in the state capital of Hermosillo. The state of Sonora is coming out of a wet rainy season — that rainfall can create a more habitable environment for mosquitoes, which can lead to more cases of dengue.
Arizona has reported 16 dengue cases this year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
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