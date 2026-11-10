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SpaceX is behind proposed data center in Cochise County

KJZZ | By Greg Hahne
Published November 10, 2026 at 6:28 AM MST
Tombstone Resources will purchase another 348 acres from Southline Transmission LLC to complete the data center and battery energy storage system campus.
Tombstone Resources LLC / Cochise County Development Services
/
Handout
Tombstone Resources will purchase another 348 acres from Southline Transmission LLC to complete the data center and battery energy storage system campus.

While Elon Musk’s SpaceX has looked into sending data centers into orbit, the company is pushing massive data center projects back on earth — one of which is set for Cochise County.

SpaceX held a public hearing recently in Cochise Elementary school providing information on a proposed data center project. The proposal spans about 750 acres and would use 6,000 megawatts of energy at full buildout.

Following last week’s meeting, SpaceX announced another massive data center and natural gas project in Texas on Monday that will cost about $24 billion. It wasn’t immediately clear how much the project in Arizona would cost.

Meanwhile, environmental regulators in Mississippi have found that SpaceXAI began construction on a data center project without necessary permits. 

If approved, the project would be Space X’s first facility in Arizona.

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Fronteras Desk AI and data centers in ArizonaBusinessTechnology Southern Arizona
Greg Hahne
Greg Hahne started as a news intern at KJZZ in 2020 and returned as a field correspondent in 2021. He learned his love for radio by joining Arizona State University's Blaze Radio, where he worked on the production team.
See stories by Greg Hahne