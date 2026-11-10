SpaceX is behind proposed data center in Cochise County

While Elon Musk’s SpaceX has looked into sending data centers into orbit, the company is pushing massive data center projects back on earth — one of which is set for Cochise County.

SpaceX held a public hearing recently in Cochise Elementary school providing information on a proposed data center project. The proposal spans about 750 acres and would use 6,000 megawatts of energy at full buildout.

Following last week’s meeting, SpaceX announced another massive data center and natural gas project in Texas on Monday that will cost about $24 billion . It wasn’t immediately clear how much the project in Arizona would cost.

Meanwhile, environmental regulators in Mississippi have found that SpaceXAI began construction on a data center project without necessary permits.

If approved, the project would be Space X’s first facility in Arizona.