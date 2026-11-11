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CBP seizes 112 pounds of fentanyl at DeConcini border crossing in Nogales

KJZZ | By Nina Kravinsky
Published November 11, 2026 at 1:54 PM MST
More than 100 pounds of fentanyl was seized at a port of entry in Nogales in early November.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection
/
Courtesy
More than 100 pounds of fentanyl was seized at a port of entry in Nogales in early November.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized more than 100 pounds of fentanyl at the Arizona border earlier thisnth.

CBP says the 112 pounds of fentanyl was discovered in a truck bed at the DeConcini border crossing in Nogales on Nov. 3.

Authorities say the more than 300 packages of narcotics were concealed in plastic folding chairs and discovered after the 36-year-old man driving the truck was referred for secondary inspection.

CBP says the case is pending further investigation.

The agency said last month that about a third of all fentanyl seizures along the U.S.-Mexico border happened in Arizona in the last fiscal year — but the total weight of fentanyl seized at Arizona ports had decreased from the prior fiscal year.

More Southwest Border news

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Fronteras Desk Hermosillo BureauSouthwest BorderLaw EnforcementMexico
Nina Kravinsky
Nina Kravinsky is a senior field correspondent covering stories about Sonora and the border from the Hermosillo, Mexico, bureau of KJZZ’s Fronteras Desk.
See stories by Nina Kravinsky