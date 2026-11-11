CBP seizes 112 pounds of fentanyl at DeConcini border crossing in Nogales
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized more than 100 pounds of fentanyl at the Arizona border earlier thisnth.
CBP says the 112 pounds of fentanyl was discovered in a truck bed at the DeConcini border crossing in Nogales on Nov. 3.
Authorities say the more than 300 packages of narcotics were concealed in plastic folding chairs and discovered after the 36-year-old man driving the truck was referred for secondary inspection.
CBP says the case is pending further investigation.
The agency said last month that about a third of all fentanyl seizures along the U.S.-Mexico border happened in Arizona in the last fiscal year — but the total weight of fentanyl seized at Arizona ports had decreased from the prior fiscal year.
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