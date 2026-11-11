ICE detains 2 Argentinian acrobatics performers at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport

Community members in Phoenix are sounding the alarm after a pair of professional acrobats were detained by ICE at Sky Harbor Airport this past weekend.

Agustin Baccega and Gustavo Romanello arrived at Sky Harbor on Saturday morning on a flight from Florida.

Phoenix resident Jonathan Batchelor used to train with the Argentinian couple in Phoenix, where they were based until moving to perform with theme parks in Orlando, Florida, a few years ago. Batchelor says the two men originally came to the U.S. on visas and applied for asylum once they arrived.

He said he was on the phone with Romanello shortly after the pair landed on Saturday, when they were approached in the airport by two men in plainclothes.

“They asked Augstin his name, and then said they were arresting him for being in the country illegally, or something to that effect,” Batchelor said.

A photo shared with KJZZ shows Baccega being handcuffed by an agent wearing a camo shirt and baseball hat. Batchelor says he heard Romanello get taken into custody next, as he followed the agents trying to get information about Baccega

“They turned on him … asking for his name and information and then said, ‘oh, this is another one, do you have another pair of cuffs?’” Batchelor said.

Batchelor says both men have valid work permits, pending immigration cases and no criminal record. Seeking asylum is a right under U.S. law.

“It may be that one or another politician does not like that this is what our laws provide for … but that doesn't mean that anybody's done anything wrong,” Batchelor said. “These are not men who were thinking they were skirting the law or anything of that nature. They were following the rules.”

Batchelor says he and other friends learned both men are being held at the Florence Service Processing Center through short phone calls from the facility. But as of Tuesday, no one has been able to visit them in person.

Fernando Burgos-Ortiz, a spokesperson for ICE in Arizona, said both men were arrested for violating U.S. immigration laws as part of a "targeted enforcement action." The spokesperson said both men legally entered the U.S. in 2020 and overstayed their visas.

"Employment authorization, commonly referred to as a work permit, does not confer immigration status or prevent ICE from taking enforcement action, including arrest or removal proceedings," Burgos-Ortiz said in an email.

ICE did not respond to questions about why the two were arrested despite having pending asylum claims.