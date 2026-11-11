It's been 100 days since funding for immigrant kids' legal services was cut
It’s been 100 days since the Trump administration ended a contract with legal service providers working with immigrant children — effectively ending a federally funded program that’s been around for two decades and leaving thousands of children's asylum cases in limbo.
Advocates and attorneys say since then, the number of immigration court cases for children has shot up, proceedings are increasingly being done remotely, and the Trump administration is fast-tracking deportations for children.
A lawsuit filed last month challenges a series of changes at Citizenship and Immigration Services.
Melissa Crow is director of litigation for the Center for Gender and Refugee Studies, which represents the legal groups that filed suit.
She says children are usually given two weeks notice of an upcoming asylum appointment. A few months after the contract’s closure, attorneys began reporting their clients were sometimes getting as little as 24 hours.
“It was clear that USCIS was making a concerted effort to move kids through the system very quickly,” Crow said.
Crow says attorney requests to reschedule are also being routinely denied, even when attorneys can’t reasonably prepare a case in time, or even attend the interview at all.
“In one case we had a lawyer who I believe had five asylum interviews scheduled on the same day, at the same time,” Crow said.
A USCIS spokesperson said the agency does not comment on pending litigation.
At the end of last month, a federal judge ordered USCIS to stop enacting those changes until the case is heard in full.
In court this month, legal groups accused USCIS of continuing the policies despite that restraining order. Additional filings are due from both parties later this month.
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