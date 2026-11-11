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St. Mary’s Food Bank is over 11,000 turkeys short of Thanksgiving goal

KJZZ | By Emma Bradford
Published November 11, 2026 at 6:30 AM MST
St. Mary's Food Bank relies on an army of volunteers
Kathy Ritchie
/
KJZZ
St. Mary's Food Bank relies on an army of volunteers to help pack up boxes of food.

St. Mary’s Food Bank has kicked off its 2026 holiday food distribution, but is about 11,500 turkeys short of its goal.

With two weeks left before Thanksgiving, the food bank has ramped up its donation campaign.

Jerry Brown, director of public relations at St. Mary’s, said with rising costs and loss of SNAP benefits, more people are seeking help and the food bank is expecting more families at this year's distributions.

“Our need is up about 10% this year,” Brown said. “We're looking at a final total somewhere in the 20,000 to 22,000 range.”

Brown said St. Mary’s Food Bank does some purchasing during the summer, but needs the support of donations to make up the rest. Several groups have already made large donations, but Brown says they are still short.

“If we're going to reach our goal, it's really going to come down to individual families making that donation of one, three, or five turkeys,” Brown said.

The food bank has already been making distributions in rural communities around northern Arizona. This week, the food bank will visit Kayenta, Peach Springs and Tuba City. Next week, Fort Defiance and Chinle are on the schedule.

Brown said distributions for Phoenix and Surprise will take place the three days before Thanksgiving.

He says donors can drop off a turkey at the St. Mary’s Food Bank locations in Phoenix and Surprise.

Northern Arizona food distribution

Wednesday, Nov. 11 – Peach Springs (Rodeo Circle Park) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 12 – Tuba City (Western Navajo Nations Fairgrounds) from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 17 – Fort Defiance (Bee Holdzil Event Center) from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Thursday, Nov. 19 – Chinle (Chinle High School) from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
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Fronteras Desk Northern ArizonaPhoenixPublic health
Emma Bradford
Emma Bradford is an intern at KJZZ and a senior at Arizona State University majoring in journalism and mass communications and political science with minors in business and Spanish. She is also currently a senior reporter for The State Press, ASU's student-run newspaper.
See stories by Emma Bradford
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