Crews open 5 miles of SR89A in Oak Creek Canyon. But some road closures remain
Roadwork crews have reopened another 5 miles of State Route 89A in Oak Creek Canyon, more than a week after historic floods ripped through the area.
Portions of the highway still remain closed.
Three and a half miles of closures remain along the switchbacks from down in the canyon to the scenic overlook. Floodwaters damaged pavement, exposed guardrail supports and undermined the roadway.
The latest repairs have restored access to homes and businesses that had been shut out from the original closures.
The Arizona Department of Transportation says there is no estimated time for completion of the remaining reconstruction efforts. Passage between Flagstaff and Sedona is limited to State Route 179 and the I-17.
Travelers between Phoenix and Flagstaff could see some delays as the repairs continue.
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