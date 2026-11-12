Sheinbaum says migrant caravans will not reach U.S.-Mexico border as Trump threatens higher tariffs

President Donald Trump said Thursday that he will double tariffs on Mexico if it doesn’t stop migrant caravans currently traveling through the country.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said in response to a social media post from Trump that none of the migrant caravans that have formed in Mexico since the start of his current administration have made it to the border.

She said in her regular morning press conference Thursday that there are currently two migrant caravans in Mexico. One, she said, has dispersed from around 600 people to less than 100.

She says Mexican authorities are in talks with another group of migrants from Honduras to explain to them that it won’t be possible to cross into the United States.

“When we give them that information, the majority prefer to return to their home countries,” Sheinbaum said.

Mexican authorities would not use force to break up migrant caravans, Sheinbaum told reporters. Mexican military forces have a history of intercepting and relocating migrants moving through the country — making it difficult or impossible for them to reach the U.S.-Mexico border.

Mexico and the United States have been in talks to renegotiate the trade pact that binds them and Canada. Mexico has been advocating for a reduction to Trump administration tariffs on goods not covered by that trade agreement, as well as an end to higher tariffs on certain Mexican products, including steel and aluminum.