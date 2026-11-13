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7th case of New World screwworm identified in Arizona. This time, it's near Tucson

KJZZ | By Lindsey C. Riley
Published November 13, 2026 at 4:51 PM MST
Blue and red fly with white wings on large green leaf
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Cochliomyia hominivorax, the New World screw-worm fly, or screw-worm for short, is a species of parasitic fly that is well known for the way in which its larvae (maggots) eat the living tissue.

The Arizona Department of Agriculture and state veterinarian will host a virtual meeting Monday evening to address concerns about the spread of the New World screwworm.

A seventh case of the flesh-eating parasite affecting livestock and pets was identified Friday, this time in a horse near Tucson.

More information on the parasite, case locations and containment efforts can be found online at agriculture.az.gov.

Dog sitting on a driver's lap.
Science
Arizonans traveling out of state with pets may face New World screwworm restrictions
Katherine Davis-Young
Arizonans planning to travel out of state with their pets may face new restrictions as New World screwworm continues to spread. Six cases have now been confirmed in livestock and dogs in Arizona.

How to report suspected cases

AZDA is asking Arizona livestock and pet owners, and others who work with animals to immediately report suspected cases to the department at [email protected] or by calling 602-542-4293.

Hunters and outdoor recreationists are also asked to stay on the lookout for wounded or sickened wildlife. Suspected wildlife cases should be reported to the Arizona Game and Fish Department at 623-236-7201.

According to the USDA, New World screwworm is a parasitic fly whose larvae feed on living tissue of warm-blooded mammals. Infestations cause severe wounds in animals and, in rare cases, humans. Untreated cases can be fatal to animals within 10 days.

See the Arizona Department of Agriculture's infestation zones map →
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Fronteras Desk AnimalsAgriculturePublic healthSouthern ArizonaTucson
Lindsey C. Riley
Lindsey Collom Riley is assistant news director at KJZZ. She joined the team as a senior editor June 2022 after more than two decades of reporting and editing for print/digital news in metro Phoenix.
See stories by Lindsey C. Riley
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