Arizona national forests are now offering Christmas tree permits
A number of national forests in Arizona are offering permits for people to cut down their own Christmas trees.
The permits are on sale for Kaibab, Apache-Sitgreaves and Tonto National Forests.
Prescott National Forest permits are sold out, and Coconino tree permits will go on sale Nov. 14.
Prices range from $15 to $20. Each forest has limitations on the size and species of trees that are allowed to be cut, and people are expected to bring their own materials for cutting and removal.
Maps detailing where permit holders can cut trees within a forest’s district can be found online at recreation.gov/tree-permits.
For those looking to get more than one tree, Kaibab offers a maximum of five while Apache-Sitgreaves allows those with a permit to take up to three trees home.
The Forest Service says the permit system improves forest health, since removing certain trees in designated areas allows for other trees to grow larger. Permit holders are encouraged to take their trees from overstocked areas.
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