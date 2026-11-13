Mexico receives 11 responses from U.S. prosecutors over ICE deaths

Mexico says it has been in contact with multiple counties in the United States where Mexican nationals have died in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody or during immigration enforcement operations.

Mexico says 18 of its citizens have died in ICE custody or during immigration enforcement since the beginning of President Donald Trump’s second term.

Mexico’s foreign ministry has sent a total of 22 letters to state and county prosecutors offices in the U.S. regarding those deaths — eight to state attorneys general and 14 to county prosecutors.

Mexico says it has received 11 responses so far from U.S. prosecutors and has been in repeated contact with county prosecutors in Texas and California, where there have been deaths of Mexican nationals. That includes the Texas county where an ICE officer fatally shot 52-year-old Lorenzo Salgado Araujo in Houston during a traffic stop this summer, prompting outrage from the community.

In Arizona, two Mexican nationals have died in ICE custody since January 2025.