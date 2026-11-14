Attorney for 2 men detained by ICE at Phoenix airport says that type of arrest is on the rise

Two Argentinian acrobats were taken into custody by plainclothes ICE agents at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport last weekend, in an arrest the agency says is a” targeted enforcement action.”

Agustin Baccega and Gustavo Romanello are a married couple who came to the U.S. on visas in 2020 and requested asylum soon after.

Both men have ongoing asylum petitions, valid work permits and no criminal record.

Phoenix immigration attorney Ray Ybarra Maldonado, whose firm is representing the couple, says this year saw a sharp uptick in the number of arrests of people with that profile.

“We’re talking about individuals who follow the law, and ask for entry into the country, timely file asylum applications, have work permits that give them authorization to work from anywhere in the country,” Maldonado said. “Nonetheless, ICE goes and surprises them, and essentially kidnaps them at the airport.”

ICE confirmed Baccega’s and Romanello’s arrests and said both men overstayed their visas. In response to why agents targeted the two men despite their having ongoing asylum processes, agency spokesperson Fernando Burgos-Ortiz said “work authorization or a pending application does not grant legal status in the United States.”

Maldonado said targeted arrests at airports, including in Phoenix, have been on the rise, and lawyers aren’t sure whether Sky Harbor plays a role.

“ICE is now trying to set up a process by, if you voluntarily give you information, about how you were abused, and how your life is threatened in your country of origin, instead of an interview at USCIS, we can just show up at your house, put you in handcuffs and put you in a detention center,” he said. “I’ve been an immigration attorney now for 17 years, and I’ve never seen this level of activity by ICE at the airport when people have affirmative pending applications.”

ICE would not respond to questions about how agents knew the two men would be at the airport or if they had warrants.

“For operational and security reasons, we do not disclose law enforcement methods,” Burgos-Ortiz said in an email.

Monica Hernandez, with Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport’s public relations division, directed further questions to the Department of Homeland Security.

She said Sky Harbor is not notified of federal law enforcement activities, nor does the City of Phoenix Aviation Department receive passenger information. But federal agencies can legally conduct enforcement activities at airports.

“PHX is a public-use airport subject to federal regulation and federal agencies have access to airport property. This includes pre- and post-security areas in the terminals, the airfield, and other public areas such as parking facilities,” Hernandez said in an email.