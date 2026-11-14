SCOTUS will hear a case over whether people can be barred from seeking asylum at U.S. border
A case over whether people can be barred from seeking asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border is headed to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Legal aid groups filed this lawsuit last year, after President Donald Trump’s Day 1 proclamation that declared an invasion at the border and shut down asylum — despite a U.S. statute which guarantees the right to seek that protection.
Asylum seekers were abruptly barred from entry as a result, including those who’d been waiting months for an appointment with border officers in Nogales and elsewhere under the Biden-era initiative, CBP One.
Lower courts have already ruled against the proclamation on the grounds that it violates due process and immigration law.
The Supreme Court is expected to hear the case next spring.
Biden-era restrictions on asylum had already dwindled the number of people able to seek protection when the second Trump administration took office.
Since then, asylum seekers already in the U.S. have been targeted for deportation, despite still having ongoing immigration processes.
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