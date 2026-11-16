First phase of Sonoran highway expansion to beach town complete
The Mexican state of Sonora, south of Arizona, has completed the first phase of a highway expansion project to a popular beach destination.
Almost 20 miles of the highway between the Sonoran state capital of Hermosillo and the beach town of Bahía de Kino has been widened from two lanes to four.
The nearly $27 million investment has expanded the highway for about a third of its length. The next phase of the expansion is set to start next year.
In addition to being an important route for beach-going tourists from Mexico and the United States, the corridor is also an important agricultural area for the state of Sonora.
Sonora’s governor says the project provides more security and more opportunities for rural communities, as well as for tourists.
More news from KJZZ's Hermosillo Bureau
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