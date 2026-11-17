Grand Canyon National Park officials say three people died in a plane crash on the North Rim.

The Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a report of a missing Piper Comanche aircraft around 11 p.m. Sunday. A news release listed the last known location near the Basin area of the North Rim.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety used forward-looking infrared and night vision to conduct an aerial search early Monday.

The Park Service located the aircraft and debris field in the Basin area around 10 a.m.

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash with assistance from the National Park Service.

Officials did not provide any additional information or the victim's names, citing "respect for the family's privacy."

Copyright 2026 KNAU News Talk