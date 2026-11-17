Arizona Snowbowl will open this week near Flagstaff
Arizona Snowbowl is opening slightly earlier than planned this week.
With snow in the forecast, and 5 inches already on the ground, the ski and snow boarding resort outside Flagstaff is gearing up for its new season.
The terrain that will be open starting Thursday is suggested only for advanced skiers and riders.
More Arizona Sports + Recreation news
-
Long-distance runner Louis Tewanima lays claim to being the first Arizonan to ever make the podium at the Olympic Games. In 1912, the very same year Arizona became a state, Tewanima won a silver medal in Stockholm, Sweden.
-
The Major League Baseball season is over, and the sport faces an uncertain 2027. It can often be a game of heartbreak. But for Mark Athitakis, fall baseball in the Valley inspires optimism.
-
City officials are unveiling a new mural in a North Phoenix park Saturday – it’s not just a piece of art, but a heat-mitigation experiment.
-
Now, along with returning to the conference he helped launch, Dave Hakstol is tasked with restoring a program that has been rife with controversy following an outdoor workout that left defenseman Matthew Mayich hospitalized after he collapsed from heat stroke at Sun Angel Stadium on Aug. 20.
-
The popular West Fork Trail No. 108 between Flagstaff and Sedona will be closed for the foreseeable future due to hazardous conditions from recent flooding.