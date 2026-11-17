Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum is meeting with foreign leaders in China this week, including a face-to-face with President Donald Trump.

Sheinbaum live streamed from Shenzhen, China into her government’s morning press conference Tuesday. She is abroad for a series of meetings in China, where world leaders are gathering for the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting.

There, Sheinbaum met with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to discuss Mexico and Canada’s economic relationship, as the two countries renegotiate the USMCA trade pact that binds them with the United States. She also met with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“We talked about the importance of the Mexico-China relationship and how we can stretch that relationship in areas like technological and scientific development and tourism,” Sheinbaum said. U.S. officials have expressed concern over Mexico’s trade relationship with China during USMCA negotiations.

Sheinbaum said she also plans to meet briefly with Trump, but did not specify the topics that they would discuss. It will become the third face-to-face meeting between the counterparts, who speak regularly on the phone but have only met in person at FIFA World Cup events. Last week, Trump threatened to raise tariffs on Mexico if migrant caravans in the country reach the U.S.-Mexico border.

Trump is also set to meet with Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin in China this week. That meeting would become the first ever between the leaders of those three countries.