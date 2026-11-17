The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a case over President Donald Trump’s proclamation barring asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Legal aid groups representing asylum seekers in Arizona and elsewhere filed a lawsuit against the proclamation last year — arguing it was unlawful and left no avenues for seeking asylum, despite US statute that guarantees that right.

Pamela Rioles Saeed chairs the Arizona chapter of the American Immigration Lawyers Association. She says the proclamation added more barriers to Biden-era curtails on asylum.

“They have combined to essentially make the vast majority of people who are entering at the southern border ineligible for asylum,” Saeed said.

A Biden-era rule prohibited people apprehended between border ports of entry from asking for asylum. Under the second Trump administration's original proclamation, migrants along the border are barred from both asylum and a lesser protection known as withholding of removal.

Lower courts have already ruled the proclamation is unlawful.

Saeed says many of her asylum seeking clients are afraid to drive or even leave their homes. Their cases are stuck in a backlogged appeals process and they’re at risk of being detained by ICE — even with an ongoing immigration process and work permit.

“They settle here and they contribute to our economy and they make our state so much better, so it’s truly devastating when people aren’t able to build their lives in this country that technically under the law is supposed to be offering them these protections,” she said.

The Supreme Court is expected to make a ruling next summer.