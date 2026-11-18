Overnight lodging on the South Rim of the Grand Canyon National Park is reopening to guests on Friday as access to water is being restored, park officials announced Wednesday.

Officials say this marks an important milestone in recovery efforts since the deadly August flash floods killed three hikers and wiped out the South Rim’s water pipeline.

Visitors can check the park’s website for updates on dining options, hours and services. They’re also being asked to conserve water as much as possible.

The famous El Tovar Hotel along with several other lodges will reopen Friday now that the park has reached a milestone in restoration of water service following severe flooding earlier this year.

1 of 14 — grand-canyon-flood-damage-4-nps-20260902.jpg Flooded areas in Phantom Ranch during the Grand Canyon flash flood on Aug. 29, 2026. National Park Service / Handout 2 of 14 — grand-canyon-flood-damage-3-nps-20260902.jpg The Bright Angel Campground sign remains standing after the Grand Canyon flash flood on Aug. 29, 2026. Multiple footbridges were washed away. National Park Service / Handout 3 of 14 — grand-canyon-flood-damage-2-nps-20260902.jpg The debris at 4:14 p.m. on Aug. 29, 2026, near a footbridge that was destroyed after a flash flood earlier than afternoon in the Grand Canyon. National Park Service / Handout 4 of 14 — grand-canyon-flood-damage-5-nps-20260902.jpg The Colorado River and Phantom Ranch wastewater treatment plant from the Silver Bridge during the Grand Canyon flash flood on Aug. 29, 2026. National Park Service / Handout 5 of 14 — grand-canyon-flood-search-dps-20260902.jpg Border Patrol Search, Trauma and Rescue Unit (BORSTAR) and Arizona Department of Public Safety personnel assistwith K9 search operations after a flash flood in the Grand Canyon on Aug. 29, 2026. Arizona Department of Public Safety / Handout 6 of 14 — grand-canyon-flood-damage-nps-20260902.jpg Fallen trees after the Bright Angel Canyon flash flood in the Grand Canyon on Aug. 29, 2026. K.Hensel / National Park Service 7 of 14 — grand-canyon-flash-flood-nps-20260901.jpg Photo taken August 30, 2026, during an aerial reconnaissance flight over Bright Angel Canyon, showing a section of the North Kaibab Trail that was completely washed out by the August 29 flash flood. K. Brown/National Park Service / Handout 8 of 14 — grand-canyon-flooding-1-20260831.jpg A significant flash flood occurred in Bright Angel Canyon and the Phantom Ranch area on Aug. 29, 2026. National Park Service / Handout 9 of 14 — grand-canyon-flooding-2-20260831.jpg A significant flash flood occurred in Bright Angel Canyon and the Phantom Ranch area on Aug. 29, 2026. National Park Service / Handout 10 of 14 — grand-canyon-flooding-5-20260831.jpg A significant flash flood occurred in Bright Angel Canyon and the Phantom Ranch area in the Grand Canyon in Arizona on Aug. 29, 2026. National Park Service / Handout 11 of 14 — grand-canyon-flooding-4-20260831.jpg A significant flash flood occurred in Bright Angel Canyon and the Phantom Ranch area in the Grand Canyon in Arizona on Aug. 29, 2026. National Park Service / Handout 12 of 14 — grand-canyon-flooding-3-20260831.jpg A significant flash flood occurred in Bright Angel Canyon and the Phantom Ranch area in the Grand Canyon in Arizona on Aug. 29, 2026. National Park Service / Handout 13 of 14 — Phantom-Ranch-area-8-29-26.jpg Flash flooding in the Grand Canyon National Park on Aug. 29 caused significant damage to the Phantom Ranch area National Parks Service / Handout 14 of 14 — grand-canyon-flash-flood-august-2026.jpg A storm system moves across the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park on August 29, 2026. The storm produced heavy rainfall that contributed to significant flash flooding in Bright Angel Canyon and the Phantom Ranch area. J. Baird/National Park Service / Handout

Flooding in late August caused three deaths, prompted rescues and damaged key infrastructure, including a water intake pump and a significant stretch of a decades-old pipeline that supplied water for millions of visitors to the South Rim and about 1,600 residents of Grand Canyon Village.

At the time, officials said they were just over a month away from completing a more than $200 million upgrade to the 12.5-mile-long Transcanyon Waterline. More flooding in September damaged temporary repairs.

Although lodging is reopening, park officials urge visitors to conserve as restoration of the water system continues.

“Simple actions, including taking shorter showers, turning off faucets when not in use and avoiding unnecessary water use, help support the park’s water system as operations resume,” the park said in its announcement.

Food and beverage services will resume gradually, according to park officials.