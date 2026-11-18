Last Friday afternoon, Santa Cruz County Deputy Manager Chris Young walked through Lochiel, accompanied by several surveyors in neon yellow jackets.

The rural community, which sits about 19 miles east of Nogales, is flanked by two new 30-foot-tall bollard fences – part of the Trump administration's plan to build a double barrier along a large swath of the state's southern border. The county is now taking stock of how those new structures could affect local ecosystems.

"Obviously, when you put a large fence in the middle of an environmental area, it's going to have some type of impact," Young said. "So we're going to measure it year after year to see what the impact is."

At an Oct. 14 meeting, the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved an $8,680 contract with Tucson-based architecture firm Wilder Landscape Architects to document "landscape-related border wall impacts" in Lochiel.

The firm will take aerial photographs, document field observations, and implement GIS mapping to "identify vegetation communities, riparian areas, and areas of disturbance," the county's contract states. The project area spans about a half-mile.

"We want to see over time how the border wall affects this area. The idea is to document everything that goes on, and if there's something that needs to be mitigated, that we get in line to get federal money to mitigate the situation," said County Manager Jesus Valdez during last month's supervisors meeting.

The Department of Homeland Security waived federal environmental laws last summer to expedite border wall construction in the San Rafael Valley, which includes Lochiel. The Center for Biological Diversity sued the Trump administration over those waivers, though U.S. District Court Judge Angela Martinez, a Biden appointee, ruled in favor of the federal government this spring.

The county's effort to document environmental impacts also comes as the federal government limits some of the public's ability to track activity in the borderlands. Last month, the Federal Aviation Administration began barring drone activity near the border without explicit permission from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Tucson Sentinel reported . The federal government said the new restrictions were meant to curb national security threats, though the Sentinel noted that the limitations could hinder photographers attempting to track border wall construction.

Angela Gervasi / A new 30-foot-tall bollard fence in Lochiel, seen from the window of a historic one-room schoolhouse in the community. The fence stretches just south of a family-owned chapel.

Two new border barriers

In months past, only a chainlink fence and a waist-high vehicle barrier had separated Lochiel from the Mexican state of Sonora. But over the summer, contractors with the construction firm Fisher Sand & Gravel began work in the quiet community, prompting outcry from conservation advocates and nearby residents. As contractors began demolishing a beloved grove of cottonwood trees, protesters staged a 71-day tree sit to stave off the construction – an effort that garnered national attention and ended with federal agents arresting protesters on the construction site.

Last week, however, Lochiel was quiet once again. German Quiroga, a Patagonia resident whose family has lived in Lochiel for nearly 150 years, chatted with volunteers as they cleaned a nearby one-room schoolhouse – a restoration project that seeks to preserve some of the area's local history.

"It's a beautiful area," Young, the deputy county manager said, admiring the schoolhouse before getting back to work.



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