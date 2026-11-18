Patricia Suflita Wilson has wildlife cameras set up in her backyard. When she sips her coffee in the morning, she likes to watch the last night's footage to see who stopped by.

She's seen many visitors of all kinds of different species. But a few weeks ago, she saw something that shocked her.

Among a pack of coyotes enjoying some water from a bowl outside her house, a large dog appeared — ostensibly as part of the pack.

"I just did a double take, and I thought, 'Wait a minute. What?'" Wilson said. "So I went back to look again and I had to watch it several times. To see not just a dog kind of playing with the coyotes, but a dog that's actually part of the pack, just based on their behavior."

Wilson named the dog Sombra, after the Spanish word for shadow. She first spotted it two weeks ago, and has seen it several times since then.

According to Wilson, Sombra looks to be about 60 pounds, and could be part boxer or pitbull.

/ Courtesy of Pima Animal Care Center Raven escaped from the Pima Animal Care Center in fall 2026. PACC denies that it's the same dog spotted running with coyotes in west Tucson.

Originally, she believed Sombra to be a dog that recently escaped from the Pima Animal Care Center (PACC) named Raven after concerned people responded to her videos on social media.

But PACC said that Sombra doesn't have the same markings as Raven, and therefore does not believe it to be the same animal. They said they would intervene only if the dog seemed to be dangerous or in harm's way.

"For this dog, finding a way to trap it and not the coyotes could be very difficult," said PACC spokesperson Nikki Reck in a written statement. "But if the dog begins to show signs of being in danger, or if the dog becomes a danger to the public, PACC will step in and work with the appropriate wildlife authorities to see how to best trap the dog and not the coyotes."

There are few other documented cases of coyotes accepting dogs into their packs. One Nevada dog named Ghost lived with a pack of coyotes for several months before being captured.

Wilson is searching for a qualified trapper to help catch Sombra in case its health declines or it has a falling out with its new friends.



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