Members of Arizona’s congressional delegation and Flagstaff city leadership are pushing for federal assistance in revamping the city's flood resilience infrastructure after extreme rainfall caused two deaths and extensive property damage earlier this month.

The Rio de Flag Flood Control Project aims to prevent damage to approximately 1,500 structures that lie in a vulnerable flood plain on Flagstaff’s Southside neighborhood by redirecting the Rio de Flag watershed.

In meetings with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Washington D.C., city leadership requested prevention of further delays for the project.

Sens. Mark Kelly and Reuben Gallego also cosigned a letter demanding the prioritization of the project alongside representatives Greg Stanton and Elijah Crane.

The letter called the infrastructure improvements “an immediate public safety necessity,” and called on the Corps to meet the planned March 2027 deadline of awarding the construction contract.

"It's something the Corps designs and the Corps pays for the majority of it. The city has done everything that we've needed to do- and that includes purchasing land from the BNSF railroad and purchasing private property along where the new channel of the Rio de Flag will flow," Flagstaff Mayor Becky Daggett said.

City of Flagstaff / Courtesy The Rio de Flag Flood Control Project aims to prevent damage from floods in Flagstaff.

“It’s been a complicated project, and its a huge project, but it really has taken more time than I think any of us here in Flagstaff would have liked to have seen.”

The proposals of the Rio de Flag Flood Control project are over 25 years old, but the initiative has been historically plagued by bureaucratic hurdles.

Daggett said the flood control project was first authorized in 2000 under the Water Resources Development Act (WRTA).

As estimated costs have ballooned over the years, the project had to be re-authorized twice.

Daggett said, "as the project has increased in price, that's when we've had to do some extra work to get that federal money assigned to address the cost increases."

The city of Flagstaff has already spent $12.5 million on smaller resilience features

The project cost is currently evaluated at $244 million, with the city paying for 35% of that out of pocket. The rest is covered by federal funds from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

"I'm very appreciative of our senators and Congressman Crane for recognizing how critical this project is — and appreciative of BNSF and the Army Corps," Daggett said.

"I know this is a complex project, but I'll keep emphasizing that we cannot afford one more delay. We have to get started next year, and get this project finished as soon as possible."