The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for tips about a string of smash-and-grab burglaries that occurred at Sedona trailheads last week.

Twelve cars parked at the base of several hiking trails across Sedona were broken into over the course of three days.

The suspects smashed car windows and took valuables while the victims were out hiking nearby trails.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office says the burglaries occurred during daylight hours, and that thieves only grabbed purses and wallets left inside the vehicles.

Authorities haven't released a precise number of how much money was stolen.

The Sheriff’s Office is reminding visitors to never leave valuables in their car or in plain sight. They are asking anyone who witnessed suspicious activity at Sedona trailheads between Nov. 14-16 to contact law enforcement.

In a Nov. 18 Facebook post, the office wrote: "If you were at or near the Red Rock Ranger Station, Bell Rock Pathway, Little Horse Trailhead, Page Springs Road, Bubbling Ponds, Oak Creek Vineyard, Dry Creek Trailhead, Page Springs, Devils Bridge, Fay Canyon, Bear Mountain Trailhead, or Boynton Pass between November 14 and November 16, and noticed any suspicious activity or persons, please contact the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office immediately at 928-771-3260. You can also submit a completely anonymous tip through Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232."