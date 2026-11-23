The latest data analyzed by the group Human Rights First shows October marked the first time the Trump administration used a new DHS-owned airplane to carry out deportations.

The group's ICE Flight Tracker documented 365 flights to 39 countries in October, 18 of which were third country removals — where immigrants are sent to countries they aren’t from and have no ties.

Flights are typically done using carriers that are contracted with the government, but last month marked the first time some flights were carried out using a newly operational aircraft owned by the DHS.

The group says November’s data will be more difficult to compile thanks to new agreements forged by the Trump administration.

As reported by the Guardian, federal contracting data shows the administration could pay a private contractor called CSI Aviation more than $300 million to keep deportation flights hidden from public tracking websites.

The sum would add to larger contracts CSI Aviation already has.

More than 25,000 people have been sent to countries other than their own under the Trump administration’s third country deportation process, according to rights groups monitoring flights.

A congressional report shows as of January 2026, the policy has cost taxpayers as at least $40 million.