Killing of reporter is 8th this year in Mexico, says advocacy group
This year continues to be a deadly one for journalists in Mexico.
Eduardo Flores was found slain in the resort city of Acapulco on Mexico’s southwest coast on Nov. 14. According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, he was the eighth journalist to be killed in Mexico in 2026.
The prosecutor’s office in the Mexican state of Guerrero said it has detained a suspect in the murder but that there is no indication Flores’ work was a motive.
Flores covered security and human rights for a local news outlet.
Activists have been calling on Mexico for years to do more to protect journalists. CPJ says five journalists in Mexico were killed in the span of around two months this summer.
“The brutal killing of Eduardo Flores highlights the ongoing relentless violence against journalists in Mexico and the impunity that fuels the deadly attacks against the press that have already claimed seven victims earlier this year,” said Jan-Albert Hootsen, CPJ’s Mexico representative, in a statement.
In a statement, UNESCO Director General Khaled El-Enany also condemned the killing Friday.
“Impunity for crimes against journalists should never be tolerated,” El-Enany said. “They can have an immediate effect on the work of all journalists.”
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