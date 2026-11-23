The Trump administration is praising Mexico after its military captured a cartel leader in the state of Sinaloa over the weekend, as Mexico says U.S. forces did not participate directly in the operation.

The confrontation that resulted in the capture of Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, also known as “El Chapo Isidro,” left at least 11 dead.

Meza Flores, one of the FBI’s 10 most wanted fugitives, carried a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to his arrest. In a post on social media, President Donald Trump called the operation a “sign of political commitment to tackling the cartels.”

Mexico’s security chief said Monday that there is a U.S. extradition request for Meza Flores but did not specify whether Mexico would fulfill it. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said the United States provided intelligence for the operation, but did not participate directly.

“They do not operate in Mexico,” Sheinbaum said at her regular morning press conference Monday.

Meza Flores is a powerful cartel capo and leader of the Beltrán Leyva criminal organization, as well as an important ally of the El Mayo faction of the Sinaloa cartel. Fighting between the two warring factions of that cartel has enveloped much of the state of Sinaloa in violence for more than two years.

Over the weekend, residents of the northern Sinaloa city of Guasave sheltered for safety as Mexico’s military and cartel forces exchanged heavy gunfire.

Mexico has been under immense pressure from the Trump administration to show a crackdown on the country’s powerful drug cartels. In February, the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes — also known as “El Mencho” — was killed in a Mexican military operation.

Some experts have warned that a focus on capturing cartel kingpins could lead to destabilization and exacerbate violence. Violence broke out and continues to ravage parts of Sinaloa after the 2024 capture of Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada, who has since been sentenced to life in prison in the United States.