As Yavapai County continues to clean up from massive flooding earlier this month, officials are warning some residents of potential water contamination.

About 300 private domestic wells have recently been inspected in the county, and about half tested positive for E. coli or coliform bacteria, Robyn Moreno, an environmental health specialist with Yavapai County Environmental Services, told attendees of a community meeting in Camp Verde on Friday.

County residents who rely on private wells should boil water for at least one minute before drinking it or brushing their teeth with it, said Stacey Gagnon, the county’s assistant director of community health services.

“Assume your water has E. coli, even if you were not in a place that was submerged,” Gagnon said. “That water that has flown through our rivers is extraordinarily dirty. It was full of not just animal waste but human waste.”

Moreno said the threat may persist for weeks or months.

“With the way groundwater moves, there's still surface water flowing into the ground, it's still making its way down,” Moreno said.

Even if a private well has recently tested negative for harmful bacteria, Moreno recommended well owners re-test their water multiple times over the next few weeks and months to confirm water does not become contaminated.

Eligible residents may qualify for free water testing through the Arizona Department of Health Services.

The town of Camp Verde utilities department said boil water warnings apply only to private well owners.

“There is currently NO boil water advisory for the Town of Camp Verde Public Water System. Your tap water meets all safe drinking water standards and is safe to drink without boiling,” a Tuesday Facebook post from the Town of Camp Verde said.

Consuming E. coli-contaminated water can lead to diarrhea and vomiting. It can be especially dangerous for children, older adults, and people with compromised immune systems.

Additional guidance on drinking water advisories is available on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.