The first cruise ship of the season has arrived at the port of Guaymas in Sonora, the Mexican state south of Arizona. It docks as Mexico is hoping to attract more cruises there.

Around a thousand cruise passengers disembarked their Holland America ship and stepped into the sunny port city on Wednesday.

Kenneth Rickard and his wife, Marie Rickard, planned to walk around and see the sights after stepping off the ship from San Diego.

“Both her and I like the smaller ports where there’s not as much commercialization or the typical cruise stuff,” Rickard said.

Nina Kravinsky/KJZZ Cruise-goers line up for excursions in Guaymas, Sonora, which is hoping to attract more cruise lines.

The vessel that docked in Guaymas on Wednesday is one of only eight or so cruises that will stop there this season, which ends in the spring. But officials at the Port of Guaymas hope a recent announcement of plans from Mexico to build the country’s first home port for cruise ships in Puerto Vallarta will attract more — and boost the industrial city’s tourism economy.