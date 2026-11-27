Cattle imports from Mexico are set to resume in Nogales on Monday after they were halted for well over a year to protect Arizona from the New World screwworm.

Sonora Gov. Alfonso Durazo confirmed this week that ranchers would begin exporting their cattle on foot at the Nogales border crossing. It’s the second cattle port of entry to reopen into Arizona this year.

Arizona has confirmed nine cases of the flesh-eating New World screwworm parasite, which first arrived in the state in late October.

The state of Sonora reports more than 70 active cases of the parasite. New World screwworm was first reported in Texas over the summer after it was officially eradicated from the United States in the 1960s. That’s after making its way up through Mexico over the past two years.