A national union representing immigration judges is asking the Supreme Court to review a Justice Department policy they say violates free speech rights.

The National Association of Immigration judges represents hundreds of former and current immigration judges around the country.

The group’s petition focuses on a policy enacted under the first Trump administration that bars immigration judges from speaking publicly on anything related to “agency policies, programs, or a subject matter that directly relates to [immigration judges’] official duties.”

Prior to the policy changes in 2017, immigration judges regularly spoke at conferences, guest lectured at universities and law schools, and participated in immigration law trainings, according to the petition , all of which approved by the agency as long as judges included a disclaimer stating that the views they presented were their own.

But under the new policies, petitioners say the Executive Office of Immigration Review — the Department of Justice agency that employs immigration judges — has sharply limited their ability to speak publicly.

“The currently operative policy categorically prohibits immigration judges from speaking about immigration or EOIR in their personal capacities,” the petition reads. “It does so by deeming ‘official capacity’ all speech concerning ‘agency policies, programs, or a subject matter that directly relates to [immigration judges’] official duties.’”

Jeremiah Johnson is a former immigration judge and the executive vice president of the National Association of Immigration Judges, the union bringing the petition.

He says the rule also impacts the public.

“Judges stop teaching, speaking at bar events, explaining how the court works,” Johnson said. “And this does go hand in hand with the decertification of the National Association of Immigration Judges. There is no longer a grievance policy that we could bring up with this administration.”

The union was stripped of its official status just before the end of the first Trump administration — in 2020 — and lost collective bargaining rights as a result.

Johnson says that means the most effective way to challenge the policy is now through the courts. The suit asks SCOTUS to direct lower courts to hear the First Amendment claims.

A similar case against the policy was brought in 2023 but dismissed on procedural grounds.