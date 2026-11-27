Fundraising efforts continue for people impacted by flooding along the Verde River. Local nonprofits are holding a benefit concert this Sunday to help flood victims recover.

Heavy rains in late October and early November sent floodwater surging through the Verde Valley and caused extensive damage. Preliminary numbers from Yavapai County, released earlier this month, tallied 24 homes destroyed, 113 homes with major damage, and 101 with minor damage.

Old Town Mission, a Cottonwood-based nonprofit, has been collecting money to help people with whatever they need to recover. The money is intended to help people buy clothing, furniture and food, pay for repairs and find a place to stay while displaced.

Isaac Dudley, with the nonprofit Friends of the Verde River, called the fund “flexible” and “hardworking.” He said that recovery money, as well as donations and support from local businesses, have been helpful to people affected by the floods.

“It's incredible to watch the community come together after an event like this,” he said. “There are so many people and organizations doing a lot of really great stuff.”

Dudley’s organization will host a Flood Relief Benefit Concert at the Copper Jackalope in Cottonwood on Sunday from noon-5 p.m. The event will feature live music from local bands and beer from Smelter Town Brewery.

There may be one small silver lining from the destructive floods. While they devastated human infrastructure, the surge of water may have long-term benefits for the ecology of the river itself.

“I think we're going to see a lot of new growth,” Dudley said. “We're going to see the river change in a lot of beneficial ways that are going to increase the habitat benefits and the water quality, and ultimately the community experience.”

