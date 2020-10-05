11 Images
Future Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport West Terminal
Future Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport West Terminal
Future West Terminal phoenix sky habor airport renderings 20261123 (1).jpg
Renderings of the future West Terminal at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, which is planned to open in 2033. Airport officials said all renderings are conceptual (actual design to be determined). (Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport / Courtesy)
Future West Terminal phoenix sky habor airport renderings 20261123 (2).jpg
Renderings of the future West Terminal at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, which is planned to open in 2033. Airport officials said all renderings are conceptual (actual design to be determined). (Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport / Courtesy)
Future West Terminal phoenix sky habor airport renderings 20261123 (3).jpg
Renderings of the future West Terminal at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, which is planned to open in 2033. Airport officials said all renderings are conceptual (actual design to be determined), (Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport / Courtesy)
Future West Terminal phoenix sky habor airport renderings 20261123 (4).jpg
Renderings of the future West Terminal at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, which is planned to open in 2033. Airport officials said all renderings are conceptual (actual design to be determined). (Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport / Courtesy)
Future West Terminal phoenix sky habor airport renderings 20261123 (5).jpg
Renderings of the future West Terminal at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, which is planned to open in 2033. Airport officials said all renderings are conceptual (actual design to be determined). (Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport / Courtesy)
Future West Terminal phoenix sky habor airport renderings 20261123 (6).jpg
Renderings of the future West Terminal at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, which is planned to open in 2033. Airport officials said all renderings are conceptual (actual design to be determined). (Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport / Courtesy)
Future West Terminal phoenix sky habor airport renderings 20261123 (7).jpg
Renderings of the future West Terminal at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, which is planned to open in 2033. Airport officials said all renderings are conceptual (actual design to be determined). (Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport / Courtesy)
Future West Terminal phoenix sky habor airport renderings 20261123 (8).jpg
Renderings of the future West Terminal at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, which is planned to open in 2033. Airport officials said all renderings are conceptual (actual design to be determined). (Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport / Courtesy)
Future West Terminal phoenix sky habor airport renderings 20261123 (9).jpg
Renderings of the future West Terminal at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, which is planned to open in 2033. Airport officials said all renderings are conceptual (actual design to be determined). (Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport / Courtesy)
Future West Terminal phoenix sky habor airport renderings 20261123 (10).jpg
Renderings of the future West Terminal at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, which is planned to open in 2033. Airport officials said all renderings are conceptual (actual design to be determined). (Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport / Courtesy)
Future West Terminal phoenix sky habor airport renderings 20261123 (11).jpg
Renderings of the future West Terminal at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, which is planned to open in 2033. Airport officials said all renderings are conceptual (actual design to be determined). (Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport / Courtesy)
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