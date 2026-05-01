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Looking for something interesting to do this weekend? Here are some hand-picked Arizona spots worth checking out.


FOR EXTROVERTS

             Fest in the Hills              

Fest in the Hills returns Saturday to Fountain Hills, bringing together music lovers from across the Phoenix metropolitan area for a celebration of live music, culture and community.

         
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FOR INTROVERTS

             Phoenix Magic Club: An Afternoon of Magic                      

An Afternoon of Magic in Scottsdale on Sunday features members of the Phoenix Magic Club performing a variety of magical entertainment, including sleight-of-hand, mind-reading, visual illusions and comedy magic.     

         
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FEELING WILD?

             Yokai Night 2026: Japanese Spirits at Rohoen                     

Set within one of downtown Phoenix's most distinctive event spaces, Obsidian brings underground energy to an unforgettable environment from Friday through Sunday.

         
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HOLIDAY HOTSPOT - AUDIENCE PICK

             Serbfest Phoenix                     

Serbfest is an annual celebration of Serbian culture, where our delicious food, folk music and warm embrace of Eastern Europe come together in Phoenix.

         
        TELL ME MORE     
 

NOTE: KJZZ/KBACH does not endorse or sponsor any event, service or activity listed in this guide. They look like a good time to us, but we can't make any promises. Have fun!

   



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