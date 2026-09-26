Grieving families express frustration at Gila River’s annual remembrance for murder victims

Friday, Sept. 25, is recognized as the National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims.

And the Gila River Indian Community marked this solemn occasion the night before, on Sept. 24, with an annual gathering of its own — which was organized by its tribal victim services and police departments.

The gathering — where a sea of red shirts worn by families and loved ones filled a room inside the Gila River Police Department in Sacaton — was led by Katherine Lewis, who is the director of the tribe’s Victim Services Department and the sister of Gov. Stephen Roe Lewis.

Attendees were given the opportunity to speak and pose questions, and — according to several witnesses — Katherine Lewis was asked why the tribe’s top leaders were not in attendance. Those witnesses, who wish to remain anonymous, told KJZZ Katherine Lewis informed the crowd that tribal leaders had been invited by her office.

A number of attendees lashed out on social media, including Facebook user Martinez A. Mariposa, whose son, Johnathan Martinez, was killed in Sacaton in 2013. She posted a lengthy comment on Facebook, claiming “NO COUNCIL SHOWED UP” and criticizing the event’s organizers for allowing attendees only two minutes to speak. She implored Gila River leadership to “DO SOMETHING” and wrote her son’s case is likely lying “IN A DUSTY PILE.”

But in a letter responding to KJZZ’s original story about the remembrance, Gov. Lewis wrote the event was “not organized around the attendance of elected officials, and they are not specially invited to attend because their presence could, in and of itself, shift the focus from the primary purpose of the event, which is a support meeting for the families of victims.”

Letha Lamb / Facebook Gila River Indian Community members parked outside the tribal police station in Sacaton protest amid the tribe’s annual observance of murder victims on Sept. 24, 2026.

Before the original story was published, KJZZ had asked Gov. Lewis if he had been planning to attend. Through a spokesman, the governor had said he was unable to because he was “out of town.”

After Gov. Lewis sent the letter saying tribal officials had not been specially invited, when asked to clarify if he, Lt. Gov. Regina Antone or any of the tribal council’s 17 members had been invited, a spokesman for Lewis said, “the Community’s political officials were not invited to attend the event. It is an event for families, not a political event.”

Katherine Lewis did not respond to KJZZ’s request for confirmation of what she said at the meeting.

Although Gov. Lewis — who is seeking a fourth consecutive term when tribal members go to the polls on Nov. 3 — was absent, his general election challenger, former Lt. Gov. Monica Antone, a longtime advocate for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples, was present.

So too, was Amanda Mitchell, who is vying to become the tribe’s next lieutenant governor.

Her November opponent, Council Member James De La Rosa, confirmed on social media that he was not at the remembrance because he was attending the annual TribalNet Conference & Tradeshow in Dallas.

He posted, in part, “Although I appreciate the concern about my whereabouts. I am still currently serving as a District Representative and have responsibilities and commitments that are not mutually exclusive and may prevent me from being able to attend every event for political gain.”

“Just because I was unaware of an event,” added De La Rosa, “or unable to attend does not mean I do not support and respect the cause!”

Outside the police station, Joanna “Jo-Jo” Mattia with the Akimel O’odham Crime Victim Families Support Group sounded off. Her 26-year-old son, John K. Lewis, was fatally shot by an ice cream vendor driving through the reservation in 2018.

“It’s more intense now, because year after year after year after year — nothing has happened,” said Mattia. “They tell us what we want to hear and then they let us go — year after year after year after year. Where’s the justice?”

As the Gila River Indian Community — just south of Phoenix — has been grappling with violence, Gov. Lewis enacted a temporary youth curfew in 2025. He extended it multiple times and it remained in effect for more than a year. The tribe also canceled its annual Mul-Chu-Tha Fair & Rodeo last year.

To help address the issue, the tribal council pledged in 2025 to draft a first-of-its-kind proposal for Arizona: an ordinance allowing the tribe to banish its own members who are convicted of committing violent crimes. To date, that legislation remains undrafted.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story and headline have been updated. The story was updated to provide more context about the tribe’s governor, lieutenant governor and 17 council members not attending the event; to incorporate Gov. Stephen Roe Lewis’ response to those who criticized their absence, and his response to the original version of the story; to indicate that attendees said Lewis’ sister, Katherine Lewis, told them tribal leadership had been invited; and that Katherine Lewis did not respond to KJZZ’s subsequent request for comment.