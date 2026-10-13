Navajo presidential candidates to square off in Phoenix on Tuesday in final debate

Election Day will determine a new direction for the Navajo Nation, whose president, Buu Nygren, lost his primary in July.

Since then, the race to replace him has featured topical issues and sordid allegations between the two candidates: Navajo Nation Council Speaker Crystalyne Curley and attorney Justin Jones.

Indigenous Affairs Did Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren lose his primary because of anonymous AI parody account? With each passing day, it gets harder to figure out what’s real or a fake in our ever-evolving digital world. Take a video posted online that purports to show President Nygren sobbing outside of a Bashas grocery store. Listen • 5:08

Navajo Technical University in Crownpoint, New Mexico, was the venue for the first debate in late September — while Arizona State University in downtown Phoenix is where the final debate will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Both candidates are Arizona-born.

They’re promising voters to improve everyday life on and off the sprawling 27,000-square-mile reservation, which spans Arizona, New Mexico and Utah. But three topics have dominated the campaign to become the 11th Navajo Nation president: data centers, domestic violence and corruption.

Allegations of corruption

“Because, right now, the Navajo Nation government is comprised of what I call the Window Rock establishment,” Jones told KJZZ. “Politicians that have been regurgitated over terms after terms and years and years — and staffers that have been within the system for so long that the current way of conducting business on the Navajo Nation is what they only know.”

He is running with his granddaughter — or nalí — Emily Ellison as political outsiders.

Neither of them have held public office.

This race largely revolves around rooting out all sorts of corruption — coming on the heels of the ZenniHome scandal that had rocked the outgoing Nygren administration for years.

The Navajo Nation awarded tens of millions of dollars in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to manufacture 160 modular homes at the former Navajo Generating Station near Page.

Only 18 of the homes were built — before the Mesa-headquartered company, owned by SkyMall founder Bob Worsley, filed for bankruptcy. The former ZenniHome executive has been bogged down in litigation, including a federal class action lawsuit brought by disgruntled ex-employees.

Some delegates among the Navajo Nation Council are still trying to figure out what actually happened with the ZenniHome contract — including through subpoenaing witnesses during a weeks-long investigatory hearing.

Yet Jones contends his opponent, Curley, bears some of the responsibility for the fact that questions remain unanswered about where all the money went. “Where were you the last three and a half years, what did you do? You didn’t do anything. I always say that it’s a day late and $24 million short,” he said.

Curley fiercely defends her record.

“I had nothing to do with the $24 million, and I think what I’ve been doing is leading the council to find the $24 million,” Curley told KJZZ. “So really, when we hear my opponent say corruption, our opponent has no real platform, plan or solution on how to address corruption.”

She points out Jones was fired from his job as a government liaison by the Australian mining company BHP Billiton for several reasons, including failing to disclose his own legal practice — offenses the Navajo Nation Labor Commission deemed “substantial misconduct.”

The Navajo Nation Supreme Court even sided with the commission’s findings when Jones filed a wrongful termination lawsuit. He was employed as the senior government relations manager for a previous owner of the New Mexico coal mine sitting on Navajoland.

“And then double-dipping with BHP, that’s a form of corruption,” added Curley. “Look at the track record. Do your research on the character, behavior of who’s vowing for the top seat in our Navajo Nation government.”

An issue everywhere: Data centers

Jones is concerned about water and the rise of data centers, believing the Navajo Nation and its abundant resources are regularly exploited by the Bilagáana — a Diné word meaning the white man.

“We tend to cater to non-Navajos selling snake oil on the Navajo Nation — where we’re neglecting the obvious: the water, the roads, the housing,” said Jones. “‘Oh, we’re going to build this power structure, we’re going to cater to big corporation.’”

His granddaughter and running mate echoed his views.

“We live and work within the Four Sacred Mountains — and that is a decision that we have made. We are not here to focus on issues outside of that realm,” said Ellison. “If our leaders made those kinds of priorities, we would not be in the position that we are right now. We would have laws that protected our resources, that protected our money, that protected us from future endeavors that are coming.”

Former Arizona Democratic state House lawmaker Chris Deschene is Curley’s running mate. He was an Obama appointee who ran the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Indian Energy Policy and Programs.

A long-time tribal attorney living within the Beltway, Deschene also sits on the D.C.-based National Inter-Tribal Energy Council board of directors. Despite his background, Deschene wants to make their ticket’s stance known.

He and Curley oppose the development of hyperscale data centers on tribal land.

They are focused on finding hózhó — or harmony.

“When it comes to these issues,” said Deschene, “we’re absolutely for protecting our natural resources. But also finding the balance between what it means to be supporting our way of life and then competing in this new world.”

An accusation of domestic violence

Domestic violence has also been a defining issue in this election.

In 2010, Jones was arrested at his home in Farmington, New Mexico, after an argument with his wife, Sherleen, who accused him of hitting her with enough force to break her glasses and scratch her face.

Jones was not prosecuted by district attorneys in San Juan County.

He instead completed a months-long diversion program as a condition of the battery against a household member charge not being refiled, according to police and court records obtained by KJZZ.

Ellison, a former Peace Corps education volunteer in China who now runs a Gallup nonprofit for victims of domestic violence, defends her grandfather and what they’re calling their Purple Wave platform.

“So the color purple not only represents awareness for domestic violence — but it represents the color of healing, and that’s what the Jones-Ellison campaign is about,” she said. “I look at the man. I look at the soul. I look at the work. I look at the action that has taken place, and that is why I stand behind him 110%.”

Jones thinks his arrest was weaponized.

“For example, people are like, ‘Oh, he’s a domestic violence guy forever and ever — just a beater and this and that,’” said Jones. “But that’s not me. That’s not us. That’s not this campaign. That’s not what we’re about.”

“And so you can play dirty politics all you want,” he continued. “You can do this, but again, back to the point: Within the confines of the law, it’s dismissed. What’s more to talk about?”

Curley, who is vying to become the first female Navajo president, argues regardless of the legal outcome, the reported incident still holds significance. “You know, you played around with the court procedures and saying it was dismissed does not mean that it did not happen. It’s very disturbing to me,” she said.

A controversial language battle

Another issue in this campaign: the 2014 disqualification of Deschene as a presidential candidate for not being fluent enough in the Diné language. That legal requirement has since been repealed, but coincidentally, Jones was the attorney for a pair of Deschene’s primary election rivals before the Navajo Nation Supreme Court.

Jones insists that representing those clients wasn’t a personal attack, nor did it steal anything from Deschene — even though he’s heard some voters along the campaign trail suggest the sentiment that a vote for the Curley-Deschene ticket would make amends for Deschene’s 2014 disqualification.

“This has become a — ‘I’m going to bring the stolen votes back to you, I got to make it right,’” said Jones. “Somehow I’m the one that did him wrong. But when you apply the law and the facts to it — he’s the one that lied to the people.”

The retired Marine Corps Maj. Deschene, who graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy and completed two Persian Gulf tours, adopted one of his old military branch’s values as his 2014 slogan. His play on words was how leaders, like U.S. Marines, must not lie, cheat or steal.

“Now, I would argue what happened because of the legal challenge is based upon lying, cheating, and stealing,” added Deschene. “And it is personal because he — through his client and his arguments — tried to define what it meant to be Navajo, and that standard was impossible.”

On Tuesday night, the candidates are taking center stage at the ASU law school’s Beus Center for Law and Society to continue their debate over who is best suited to lead the Navajo Nation.

Full transcript of The Show interview

Hear Gabriel Pietrorazio discuss the race with The Show host Mark Brodie Listen • 7:24

MARK BRODIE: The candidates for Navajo Nation president met in a final debate here in the Valley last night. The race has featured issues that are familiar to other campaigns in Arizona like water and data centers, but there’s also been a lot of talk in this campaign about things like corruption and domestic violence.

KJZZ’s Gabriel Pietrorazio has been covering the race. He joins me now to talk more about it. Good morning, Gabe.

GABRIEL PIETRORAZIO: Good morning, Mark.

MARK BRODIE: So let’s talk about the fact that this is basically an open seat, right? The incumbent lost in the primary, so you have two whole new slates of candidates running.

GABRIEL PIETRORAZIO: That’s correct. No matter what, either way, new direction for the Navajo Nation come November after President Buu Nygren lost the primary. He placed third amongst all the candidates.

As we’ve talked in the past, there’s no partisanship when it comes to Navajo elections, whether that’s primary or general elections. There are no assigned Democrat or Republican party affiliations. So the candidates stand on their own as their record, and those two top vote-getters from the primary pick their vice presidential candidates, and those create the tickets that we’ll see come Election Day.

MARK BRODIE: Right. OK, so let’s talk about the issues of water and data centers, sort of the policy issues. Where, like how much agreement or disagreement between the candidates is there on these issues?

GABRIEL PIETRORAZIO: As we follow the Navajo Nation water settlement issue as a whole, we’re talking about protecting water, creating greater access to water, infrastructure for water. And these are everyday issues that Navajos living across the 27,000-square-mile reservation deal with on a daily basis. The candidates agree, investing more, lobbying Congress to pass the Upper-Lower Basin state agreement essentially to get the water physically running, not just paper water that they’re entitled to because of their treaties with the U.S. federal government. So there’s a lot of agreement there.

When it comes to the data center issue, they both agree that they’re against data centers, one side more specific than others. One candidate, the Justin Jones and Emily Ellison ticket, flat out say we’re against data centers of all sorts. Whereas the Crystalyne Curley and Chris Deschene ticket, she is the current sitting council speaker of the Navajo Nation, she specifies that they are against hyperscale data centers specifically. I think there’s a little wiggle room for interpretation there in some of the remarks they’ve told me when we interviewed them for The Show, to talk about potentially developing data centers and other sorts of projects like that for energy use.

MARK BRODIE: And energy seems like a pretty big issue in this race and on the Navajo Nation, right?

GABRIEL PIETRORAZIO: That’s correct. One of the big issues, at least last night that was brought back into focus, is mining. Extractive industry has always been an issue there with Navajo Nation, with outsider companies coming to access uranium.

Particularly coal has been a big issue. The Navajo Nation owns its own coal mine. Under the current outgoing president, they just extended a lease that could bring the coal mine in operation for another 110 years, and both candidates found common ground on that issue in particular.

JUSTIN JONES: I’m opposed to coal mining. I’m opposed to any form of mining that’s where a shovel will go, blast it, and get resources out.

CRYSTALYNE CURLEY: Coal is dying. It’s not coming back. So you do need an administration that will say, “This is the new plan to move forward.”

GABRIEL PIETRORAZIO: And I think the interesting takeaway there is the coal mine itself generates a lot of revenue for the coffers of the Nation, greatly depends upon it. That’s where APS has the Four Corners Power Plant. That mine is the sole supplier of coal to that facility that they expect to leave by no later than 2038, where we get power partly in Phoenix from.

MARK BRODIE: Right. So, Gabe, I also want to ask you about some of the allegations of corruption, domestic violence. These are maybe a little more unique to this particular race. What are the candidates accusing each other of here?

GABRIEL PIETRORAZIO: A big issue in this race is the vacuum of the outgoing Nygren administration that was mired in a lot of corruption allegations and scandals.

We’ve talked about ZenniHome before, which is the $24 million modular housing project that basically didn’t materialize. They had the money issued through ARPA, 160 homes, only 18 were built, and the money has been spent. The company has since been bankrupt and liquidated. There’s lawsuits that are mired in that, and that was something that these candidates are fighting over is, well, who has a better vision to root out corruption for the Navajo Nation in Window Rock?

Justin Jones and the Emily Ellison ticket never held public office, either of them. He’s a private attorney out of New Mexico, and he wants to go after the Window Rock establishment, as he calls them, whereas Speaker Curley and Chris Deschene, who was a former Navajo Nation presidential candidate who was essentially disqualified because of Justin Jones, the attorney —

MARK BRODIE: Over language, like not being fluent enough in the Diné language, right?

GABRIEL PIETRORAZIO: That’s correct. Yeah, he was deemed by the Navajo Nation Supreme Court not fluent enough at the time to run as president, which was a legal prerequisite to become the president. That’s since been repealed. But they are seen as more of the establishment and become the pseudo-establishment after Nygren had been removed from the primary race, essentially.

MARK BRODIE: So, Gabe, quickly before I let you go, Phoenix is obviously several hundred miles away from the Navajo Nation. Why were they having a debate here?

GABRIEL PIETRORAZIO: I think a big shift in how these races have been playing out in the last four years or so is the candidates are reaching into urban Navajo communities. Navajo, you go anywhere in the world, you may find a Navajo. That’s kind of one of the old sayings.

But we’re coming to a point now where about half of the total enrolled membership of the Navajo Nation lives off-reservation outside of the three states of Arizona, New Mexico, Utah where their reservation spans. So they’ve been appealing to those voters in Phoenix, in Albuquerque, in Santa Fe, in Salt Lake City, in Flagstaff, in these places where these urban hubs are, where a lot of voters are that they hope to turn out come November.

MARK BRODIE: So a way to maybe boost turnout overall in the election, not necessarily for a particular candidate or ticket, but overall for boosting turnout.

GABRIEL PIETRORAZIO: For sure. That’s a big trend I think that we’ve seen over the last four years covering presidential elections in Navajo from the previous time was a very concerted effort to reach these urban populations.

MARK BRODIE: Interesting. All right, that is KJZZ’s Gabriel Pietrorazio. Gabe, thank you so much.

GABRIEL PIETRORAZIO: Thanks for having me.