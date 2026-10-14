Navajo athlete Cody Jesus celebrates homecoming with Arizona Ridge Riders
An Arizona-born pro bull rider from the Navajo Nation just celebrated a homecoming weekend at Desert Diamond Arena in the Valley. It was a special moment his Window Rock fans won’t forget any time soon.
Nicknamed the “Pride of the Navajo Nation,” Cody Jesus has long been on the radar of the Arizona Ridge Riders — a Glendale-based team within the Professional Bull Riders league.
Arizona Ridge Riders general manager Casey Lane told KJZZ his franchise sought to draft him in 2022 — but the Navajo rookie was swept up in the first round. At age 18, Jesus won the 2016 Indian National Finals Rodeo bull riding championship in Las Vegas, Nevada.
It was a missed opportunity, according to Lane, but one they’ve since rectified by finally bringing the hometown rez kid back to Arizona after Jesus bounced around on rosters in Texas and Tennessee.
“When they announced through the league that Cody was going to be a free agent, we had the deal done in less than two hours,” said Lane inside the team’s locker room on Thursday. “That great of a talent. I mean, look, I would be lying to you if I didn’t say he’s probably going to help us sell a few tickets, too.”
As for Jesus, he’s coming off a recent wrist injury and a pair of hip surgeries. But the 28-year-old Navajo pro is still bucking strong. “Feeling great, this is probably the healthiest I’ve been in five years,” he told KJZZ.
“Like, I’ve always had something nagging, something hurt, and my hips [have] been hurting me for about three, four years now, and finally got them fixed. Finally took the time and it’s game on now.”
Whenever he’s riding inside Desert Diamond Arena, his rowdy Window Rock crowd always shows up from all corners of the Navajo Nation. “I don’t really expect it and it just catches me by surprise every time,” said Jesus.
The Thursday opener of the annual PBR Teams Ridge Rider Days competition saw the Navajo athlete get bucked off Dead Red. But Jesus swiftly rebounded — surviving eight seconds atop his next two bulls in back-to-back nights.
On Friday, Jesus notched an 88.70-point ride on Carlos Danger — followed by an 87.55-point ride with Ferdinand on Saturday. Overall, the Arizona Ridge Riders had a flawless weekend in team match-ups — securing a 3-0 sweep.
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