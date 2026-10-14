Navajo athlete Cody Jesus celebrates homecoming with Arizona Ridge Riders

An Arizona-born pro bull rider from the Navajo Nation just celebrated a homecoming weekend at Desert Diamond Arena in the Valley. It was a special moment his Window Rock fans won’t forget any time soon.

Nicknamed the “Pride of the Navajo Nation,” Cody Jesus has long been on the radar of the Arizona Ridge Riders — a Glendale-based team within the Professional Bull Riders league.

Arizona Ridge Riders general manager Casey Lane told KJZZ his franchise sought to draft him in 2022 — but the Navajo rookie was swept up in the first round. At age 18, Jesus won the 2016 Indian National Finals Rodeo bull riding championship in Las Vegas, Nevada.

It was a missed opportunity, according to Lane, but one they’ve since rectified by finally bringing the hometown rez kid back to Arizona after Jesus bounced around on rosters in Texas and Tennessee.

“When they announced through the league that Cody was going to be a free agent, we had the deal done in less than two hours,” said Lane inside the team’s locker room on Thursday. “That great of a talent. I mean, look, I would be lying to you if I didn’t say he’s probably going to help us sell a few tickets, too.”

Emma Bradford / KJZZ Cody Jesus, a Navajo pro bull rider recently acquired by the Arizona Ridge Riders, had his first home match with the team in Glendale on Oct. 8 2026.

As for Jesus, he’s coming off a recent wrist injury and a pair of hip surgeries. But the 28-year-old Navajo pro is still bucking strong. “Feeling great, this is probably the healthiest I’ve been in five years,” he told KJZZ.

“Like, I’ve always had something nagging, something hurt, and my hips [have] been hurting me for about three, four years now, and finally got them fixed. Finally took the time and it’s game on now.”

Whenever he’s riding inside Desert Diamond Arena, his rowdy Window Rock crowd always shows up from all corners of the Navajo Nation. “I don’t really expect it and it just catches me by surprise every time,” said Jesus.

1 of 17 — ElizmarSouzaJeremias_10082026_EB.jpg Pro bull rider Elizmar Souza Jeremias with the Arizona Ridge Riders prepares for his match inside the Glendale locker room on Oct. 8, 2026. Emma Bradford / KJZZ 2 of 17 — CodyJesusinLockerRoom_10082026_EB.jpg Cody Jesus, a Navajo pro bull rider recently acquired by the Arizona Ridge Riders, had his first home match with the team in Glendale on Oct. 8 2026. Emma Bradford / KJZZ 3 of 17 — RidgeRidersWalk_10082026_EB.jpg The Arizona Ridge Riders walking into Desert Diamond Arena on the opening night of the 2026 Ridge Rider Days competition. Emma Bradford / KJZZ 4 of 17 — PBR-Navajo-Free-Agent_Emma Bradford-04.jpg The Arizona Ridge Riders shake hands with their Thursday night opponent: Austin Gamblers. Emma Bradford / KJZZ 5 of 17 — CarolinaRiderFalls_10082026_EB.jpg Carolina Cowboys bull rider Ezekiel Mitchell is bucked off by a bull named Fringe Minority on Oct. 8, 2026. Emma Bradford / KJZZ 6 of 17 — FloridaFreedomRider_10082026_EB.jpg Brazilian bull rider Alex Cerqueira with the Florida Freedom was bucked off the bull named J Lazy S on Oct. 8, 2026. Emma Bradford / KJZZ 7 of 17 — MissouriThunderRiderCookie_10082026_EB.jpg Brazilian bull rider Paulo Eduardo Rossetto with the Missouri Thunder scored an 89.20 with the bull named Cookie. Emma Bradford / KJZZ 8 of 17 — NYMavericksRider_10082026_EB.jpg New York Mavericks pro bull rider Bob Mitchell gives a thumbs up to his team, indicating he is ready to get on the bull on Oct. 8, 2026, Emma Bradford / KJZZ 9 of 17 — JulioCesarMarques_10082026_EB.jpg Missouri Thunder bull rider Julio Cesar Marques does a backflip off the arena barriers after scoring an 85.56 with the bull named Tchoupitoulas on Oct. 8, 2026. Emma Bradford / KJZZ 10 of 17 — JesusandSouzaJeremias_10082026_EB.jpg Arizona Ridge Riders Cody Jesus and Elizmar Souza Jeremias stand at the front of the arena while the names of the team are called out by the announcer on Oct. 8, 2026. Emma Bradford / KJZZ 11 of 17 — EvertonNatanDaSilva_10082026_EB.jpg Everton Natan da Silva walks back to his team after scoring an 87.25 with the bull named Husky on Oct. 8, 2026. Emma Bradford / KJZZ 12 of 17 — NavajoRoper_10082026_EB.jpg Navajo roper Derick Begay rounding up a loose bull at the Ridge Rider Days competition on Oct. 8 2026. Emma Bradford / KJZZ 13 of 17 — EvertonNatanDaSilvaRiding_10082026_EB.jpg Everton Natan da Silva was the first of the Arizona Ridge Riders to take on his bull at Desert Diamond Arena on Oct. 8 2026. Emma Bradford / KJZZ 14 of 17 — AustinGamblersFall_10082026_EB.jpg Austin Gamblers pro bull rider Jose Vitor Leme falls off the bull named Take Down in his match against the Arizona Ridge Riders on Oct. 8, 2026. Emma Bradford / KJZZ 15 of 17 — EduardoAparecido_10082026_EB.jpg The Arizona Ridge Riders pro bull rider Eduardo Aparecido comes out of the barriers on a bull named Scrappy on Oct. 8 2026. Emma Bradford / KJZZ 16 of 17 — CodyJesusOnBull_10082026_EB.jpg Navajo pro bull rider Cody Jesus sits on a bull named Dead Red as he prepares for his first ride on home turf after recently being acquired by the team on Oct. 8, 2026. Emma Bradford / KJZZ 17 of 17 — PBRDesertDiamondArena_10082026_EB.jpg Desert Diamond Arena celebrates the Arizona Ridge Riders after their win against the Austin Gamblers on the first day of the competition on Oct. 8, 2026. Emma Bradford / KJZZ

The Thursday opener of the annual PBR Teams Ridge Rider Days competition saw the Navajo athlete get bucked off Dead Red. But Jesus swiftly rebounded — surviving eight seconds atop his next two bulls in back-to-back nights.

On Friday, Jesus notched an 88.70-point ride on Carlos Danger — followed by an 87.55-point ride with Ferdinand on Saturday. Overall, the Arizona Ridge Riders had a flawless weekend in team match-ups — securing a 3-0 sweep.