Arizona-born Deb Haaland makes history yet again, this time as New Mexico’s next governor

The 2026 midterms were filled with trailblazing outcomes for Democrats up and down the ballot — including key races throughout the Southwest. Among them, New Mexican voters elected the country’s first female Native American governor.

Deb Haaland is no stranger to making history.

“Tonight, our state proved that Democrats are entrusted to fight for our home — for New Mexico — not New America,” said Haaland, referring to President Donald Trump’s proposed new name for the state, during a speech at her election night watch party on tribal land belonging to the Laguna Pueblo.

Born in Winslow, Arizona, the tribal member from the Laguna Pueblo was one of the first Native women to serve in the U.S. House. Then, Joe Biden tapped Haaland as his Interior secretary — making her the first Indigenous woman to serve as a Cabinet member.

Tribal Natural Resources Interior Secretary Deb Haaland reflects on historic appointment, legacy as her term comes to a close Interior Secretary Deb Haaland was born in Winslow, Arizona, and is a member of the Pueblo of Laguna in New Mexico. She elevated Indigenous issues from the Southwest by leaning into her roots as the nation’s first Native American Cabinet secretary. Listen • 14:00

Now, on the heels of her gubernatorial victory amid the nation’s semiquincentennial anniversary, Haaland shares a message to supporters: the Land of Enchantment is full of opportunities.

“I spent years working on my sobriety,” she added. “I raised a child in poverty as a single mom, registered voters in a rez car, along dirt roads and in dust storms. … And now, I’m heading to the Roundhouse to serve as your next governor.”

Haaland comfortably defeated longtime former Rio Rancho Mayor Gregg Hull on Tuesday in a blue state where Democrats outnumber Republicans by more than 133,000 registered voters.

Her win comes more than three-quarters of a century after Oklahomans elected Democrat Johnston Murray in 1950. The tribal citizen from the Chickasaw Nation is believed to be the nation’s first Indigenous governor of any state.