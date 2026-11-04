Arizona-born Deb Haaland makes history yet again, this time as New Mexico’s next governor
The 2026 midterms were filled with trailblazing outcomes for Democrats up and down the ballot — including key races throughout the Southwest. Among them, New Mexican voters elected the country’s first female Native American governor.
Deb Haaland is no stranger to making history.
“Tonight, our state proved that Democrats are entrusted to fight for our home — for New Mexico — not New America,” said Haaland, referring to President Donald Trump’s proposed new name for the state, during a speech at her election night watch party on tribal land belonging to the Laguna Pueblo.
Born in Winslow, Arizona, the tribal member from the Laguna Pueblo was one of the first Native women to serve in the U.S. House. Then, Joe Biden tapped Haaland as his Interior secretary — making her the first Indigenous woman to serve as a Cabinet member.
Now, on the heels of her gubernatorial victory amid the nation’s semiquincentennial anniversary, Haaland shares a message to supporters: the Land of Enchantment is full of opportunities.
“I spent years working on my sobriety,” she added. “I raised a child in poverty as a single mom, registered voters in a rez car, along dirt roads and in dust storms. … And now, I’m heading to the Roundhouse to serve as your next governor.”
Haaland comfortably defeated longtime former Rio Rancho Mayor Gregg Hull on Tuesday in a blue state where Democrats outnumber Republicans by more than 133,000 registered voters.
Her win comes more than three-quarters of a century after Oklahomans elected Democrat Johnston Murray in 1950. The tribal citizen from the Chickasaw Nation is believed to be the nation’s first Indigenous governor of any state.
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The race for two seats on the Arizona Corporation Commission is still too close to call Wednesday evening, but Democrats continue to lead.
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As candidates have been claiming victories across the state, this race for office is still in progress.
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A Navajo County Superior Court judge has ordered the Hardrock Chapter voting location to remain open until 8 p.m., one hour longer than normal, according to Secretary of State Adrian Fontes.
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Sitting Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren was an Arizona delegate to the 2024 Democratic National Convention. But when it comes to coal, he closely aligns with President Donald Trump, who is reversing his Democratic predecessors’ efforts to phase out use of the fossil fuel.
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Two years ago, Apache county faced major problems on Election Day. Now, with midterms on Nov. 2, some residents and observers are worried history will repeat itself.