'It’s very humbling': AZ voters elect Clara Pratte as 1st Native American to hold statewide office

Before this historic midterm cycle, not a single Native American had ever been elected to hold statewide office since the Arizona Territory turned into the Grand Canyon State back in 1912. But now, there’s an incoming Corporation Commissioner from the Navajo Nation.

“There’s not been a voice like mine in this type of office before and it’s very humbling,” said Corporation Commissioner-elect Clara Pratte, who is from Lupton, Arizona. “I know that we can do better.”

She and fellow Democrat Jonathon Hill ran as a ticket for two open seats on the state’s top utility regulator. Pratte thinks their victory reflects how affordability was top of mind for Arizona voters who are grappling with rising food and gas prices stemming from President Donald Trump’s war in Iran.

Pratte co-founded a public benefit corporation called Navajo Power.

The Flagstaff-based entity focuses on developing renewable energy projects on tribal lands — where many reservation homes still lack basic necessities like running water or electricity.

“They have really acted as the battery and the power generators for the state for a very long time, so it’s wonderful to have this level of representation, but it also comes with a lot of responsibility,” added Pratte. “I look forward to being a consumer advocate and to holding our monopoly utilities accountable and making sure that they’re doing right by the ratepayers.”

The last time two Democrats were voted in to serve on the Republican-controlled Arizona Corporation Commission in the same race was almost two decades ago in 2008. Pratte and Hill were among a slate of Democratic candidates who swept statewide contests.