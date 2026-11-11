Voices of Arizona: Helping veterans on the Navajo Nation connect to suicide prevention resources
For KJZZ’s Voices of Arizona, on this Veterans Day, we hear from a U.S Navy veteran of 22 years who works with those from the Navajo Nation who have also served in the military.
Lenora Dez grew up in Sawmill, Arizona, on the Navajo Nation — with no access to electricity or water.
“So living on a reservation was kind of hard growing up, being in those situations," Dez said.
She says she enlisted in the Navy as a way out of her home situation. She was good with her hands — fixing anything she could find, as a hobby — which led her to become an aircraft mechanic for over two decades.
Now nearly four years retired, living in Gallup, New Mexico, she's a Navajo Nation outreach coordinator for Diné Naazbaa Partnership — a nonprofit connecting veterans, their family and caregivers to resources for suicide prevention.
“That’s my passion is to help veterans wherever they are because I’ve been in their situation when I was younger so I understand what life is on the Navajo reservation," Dez said.
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