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Voices of Arizona: Helping veterans on the Navajo Nation connect to suicide prevention resources

KJZZ | By Jill Ryan
Published November 11, 2026 at 6:04 AM MST
Green sign with white letters reads Welcome to the Navajo Nation next to paved road
Katherine Davis-Young
/
KJZZ
A sign welcomes travelers to the Navajo Nation on July 13, 2021.

For KJZZ’s Voices of Arizona, on this Veterans Day, we hear from a U.S Navy veteran of 22 years who works with those from the Navajo Nation who have also served in the military.

Lenora Dez grew up in Sawmill, Arizona, on the Navajo Nation — with no access to electricity or water.

“So living on a reservation was kind of hard growing up, being in those situations," Dez said.

She says she enlisted in the Navy as a way out of her home situation. She was good with her hands — fixing anything she could find, as a hobby — which led her to become an aircraft mechanic for over two decades.

Now nearly four years retired, living in Gallup, New Mexico, she's a Navajo Nation outreach coordinator for Diné Naazbaa Partnership — a nonprofit connecting veterans, their family and caregivers to resources for suicide prevention.

“That’s my passion is to help veterans wherever they are because I’ve been in their situation when I was younger so I understand what life is on the Navajo reservation," Dez said.

If you or someone you know may be considering suicide, there is help. Contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988 (en Español, llame al 988, prensa 2; for Deaf and Hard of Hearing, dial 711 then 988). You may also contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741.
Voices of Arizona

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Indigenous Affairs Public healthNorthern Arizona
Jill Ryan
Jill Ryan joined KJZZ in 2020 as a morning reporter, and she is currently a field correspondent and Morning Edition producer.
See stories by Jill Ryan