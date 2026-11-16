The Valley town of Guadalupe — predominantly home to Indigenous Pascua Yaquis and Latinos — is a proud lowrider community. And locals there are trying to keep that vivid culture humming for the next generation.

At an annual engineless auto supershow on Sunday, Aztec performers with the Phoenix-based Corazón de Fuego dance group twirled around the town’s plaza while wearing feathered-headdresses. Their vibrant traditional outfits were as colorful as the more than 100 custom vehicles on display.

1 of 12 — phx-aztec-dancers-crowd-guadalupe-gp-20261115.jpg The Phoenix-based Corazón de Fuego Aztec dancing group performs inside the town plaza at the 5th annual Guadalupe Supershow on Nov. 15, 2026. Gabriel Pietrorazio / KJZZ 2 of 12 — riding-hood-lowrider-scooter-guadalupe-gp-20261115.jpg A Little Red Riding Hood-themed scooter on display at the 5th annual Guadalupe Supershow on Nov. 15, 2026. Gabriel Pietrorazio / KJZZ 3 of 12 — aztec-lowrider-bike-guadalupe-gp-20261115.jpg An Aztec-themed bike on display at the 5th annual Guadalupe Supershow on Nov. 15, 2026. Gabriel Pietrorazio / KJZZ 4 of 12 — remote-controlled-rc-lowriders-guadalupe-gp-20261115.jpg A child drives remote controlled lowriders around the town plaza during the 5th annual Guadalupe Supershow on Nov. 15, 2026. Gabriel Pietrorazio / KJZZ 5 of 12 — dodgers-lowrider-trike-guadalupe-gp-20261115.jpg A Los Angeles Dodgers-themed trike on display at the 5th annual Guadalupe Supershow on Nov. 15, 2026. Gabriel Pietrorazio / KJZZ 6 of 12 — toy-story-lowrider-trike-guadalupe-gp-20261115.jpg A Toy Story-themed trike on display at the 5th annual Guadalupe Supershow on Nov. 15, 2026. Gabriel Pietrorazio / KJZZ 7 of 12 — lion-king-lowrider-pedal-car-guadalupe-gp-20261115.jpg A Lion King-themed pedal car on display at the 5th annual Guadalupe Supershow on Nov. 15, 2026. Gabriel Pietrorazio / KJZZ 8 of 12 — gumdrop-lowrider-baby-stroller-guadalupe-gp-20261115.jpg A gumdrop-themed baby stroller on display at the 5th annual Guadalupe Supershow on Nov. 15, 2026. Gabriel Pietrorazio / KJZZ 9 of 12 — gold-lowrider-baby-stroller-guadalupe-gp-20261115.jpg A gold-painted baby stroller on display at the 5th annual Guadalupe Supershow on Nov. 15, 2026. Gabriel Pietrorazio / KJZZ 10 of 12 — blue-cloud-lowrider-pedal-car-guadalupe-gp-20261115.jpg A royal blue-painted pedal car floating atop a cloud on display at the 5th annual Guadalupe Supershow on Nov. 15, 2026. Gabriel Pietrorazio / KJZZ 11 of 12 — raiders-lowrider-bike-guadalupe-gp-20261115.jpg A judge reviews a Las Vegas Raiders-themed bike on display at the 5th annual Guadalupe Supershow on Nov. 15, 2026. Gabriel Pietrorazio / KJZZ 12 of 12 — phx-aztec-dancers-guadalupe-gp-20261115.jpg Aztec performers with the Phoenix-based Corazón de Fuego dance group twirl inside the Guadalupe town plaza on Nov. 15, 2026. Gabriel Pietrorazio / KJZZ

From chromed-out pedal cars and remote controlled RCs to lowrider bikes, trikes and even baby strollers, there’s a ride for all ages, according to show promoter Miguel Alvarado.

“I mean, they deserve their own show,” said Alvarado, explaining these smaller wheels are typically tucked away in the corners — outshined by the bigger cruisers. This event marks Guadalupe’s fifth show for all sorts of lowriders, except gas guzzlers.

Indigenous Affairs In the tiny Arizona town of Guadalupe, an annual lowrider show has become really big An adobe-style mercado along South Avenida del Yaqui in Guadalupe is typically home to a barbershop, restaurant and even a boxing ring. But each April, this fenced-off patio in the heart of the tiny town — just east of Phoenix — turns into a jam-packed parking lot. Listen • 5:18

He hopes having a show of their own inspires the youth.

“Some of those kids, they might be our future painters, our future upholstery people,” added Alvarado, “and at the same time, it’s gonna keep them busy and away from the streets.”