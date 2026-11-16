Supershow of bikes, trikes, pedal cars, baby strollers has a low ride for all ages in Guadalupe
The Valley town of Guadalupe — predominantly home to Indigenous Pascua Yaquis and Latinos — is a proud lowrider community. And locals there are trying to keep that vivid culture humming for the next generation.
At an annual engineless auto supershow on Sunday, Aztec performers with the Phoenix-based Corazón de Fuego dance group twirled around the town’s plaza while wearing feathered-headdresses. Their vibrant traditional outfits were as colorful as the more than 100 custom vehicles on display.
From chromed-out pedal cars and remote controlled RCs to lowrider bikes, trikes and even baby strollers, there’s a ride for all ages, according to show promoter Miguel Alvarado.
“I mean, they deserve their own show,” said Alvarado, explaining these smaller wheels are typically tucked away in the corners — outshined by the bigger cruisers. This event marks Guadalupe’s fifth show for all sorts of lowriders, except gas guzzlers.
He hopes having a show of their own inspires the youth.
“Some of those kids, they might be our future painters, our future upholstery people,” added Alvarado, “and at the same time, it’s gonna keep them busy and away from the streets.”
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