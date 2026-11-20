Offensive lineman Shiyázh Pete made history this year when he became the first citizen from the Navajo Nation to sign with an NFL team — playing with the Dallas Cowboys in the preseason.

Although he did not make the Cowboys’ final roster, he’s now on his way back to Texas.

The Dallas Renegades selected him in the eighth round of the United Football League draft on Thursday. He was the 59th overall pick. The UFL features eight teams and plays its games in the spring.

Pete’s historic preseason with the Cowboys was highlighted by an August game in Glendale against the Arizona Cardinals — with many Navajo fans filling the seats of State Farm Stadium.

Indigenous Affairs 1st Navajo player in NFL gets standing ovation from fans in Arizona stadium The rowdy crowd floored Pete with a standing ovation — while waving seemingly countless flags featuring the rainbow-coated seal of the Navajo Nation. Even Cowboys owner Jerry Jones joined the tribe’s president, Buu Nygren, in rooting for Pete before the coin toss. Listen • 1:40

Dallas head coach Brian Schottenheimer tapped him to give the team’s post-game locker room speech. Pete spoke of the comradery and kinship among the players — despite competing with each other to make America’s Team.

“Fate brought us here as strangers, but this game, this star, this team, will make us brothers,“ an emotional Pete uttered in the viral 59-word speech about their shared desire to wear the fabled Cowboys’ star on their helmets.

Upon news of him being drafted by the Dallas UFL team, former teammates with the Dallas Cowboys congratulated Pete on social media, welcoming him back to the 214 area code.