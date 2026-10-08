Heavy rains are expected in Arizona due to Tropical Cyclone Rachel this weekend

This upcoming weekend is shaping up to be a wet one in parts of Arizona.

Ted Whittock, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Phoenix, says remnants from Tropical Cyclone Rachel could drop more than an inch of rainfall in parts of the Valley.

“The other thing that we have to contend with is it's going to be pretty windy by Sunday,” said Wittock. “So we could see some gusts around 35 to 45 miles per hour and maybe even stronger as you get closer to the Colorado River Valley. So that might present some hazardous driving conditions along Interstates 10 and 8.”

Whittock says they’re expecting heavy rainfall in parts of Gila, Yavapai and Coconino counties, with anywhere between 1 and 3 inches.

An unsettled weather pattern will take shape this weekend and continue through the first half of next week. This pattern will bring much cooler temperatures, breezy to locally windy conditions, and multiple rounds of rain to the region.



Stay tuned for updates!#azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/GSofWa4nIU — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) October 8, 2026

Phoenix forecast

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 102. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. At night, mostly clear, with a low around 81. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 101. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. At night, partly cloudy, with a low around 79. East wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 90. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. At night, a chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 11pm. Low around 73. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 85. Breezy, with a southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. At night, showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Source: National Weather Service