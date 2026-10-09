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Wrongful death lawsuit filed by family of man mistakenly killed by Phoenix police

KJZZ | By Matthew Casey
Published October 9, 2026 at 1:14 PM MST
Phoenix Police Department headquarters in downtown Phoenix
Tim Agne/KJZZ
Phoenix Police Department headquarters in downtown Phoenix

The family of a man who Phoenix police mistakenly shot and killed in January recently filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the officer and the city.

The lawsuit, which demands a jury trial, follows a $25 million notice of claim filed the month after Christian Diaz was killed.

Court records say Officer Jason Valenzuela shot Diaz in the head as Diaz held down a home invasion suspect police were responding to.

The lawsuit alleges Valenzuela fired within one second of issuing a command and didn’t give Diaz a chance to respond.

The county attorney later declined to charge Valenzuela but called Diaz a hero for defending his family, who received an apology from the Phoenix police chief.

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Matthew Casey
Matthew Casey has won Public Media Journalists Association and Edward R. Murrow awards since he joined KJZZ as a senior field correspondent in 2015.
See stories by Matthew Casey