Wrongful death lawsuit filed by family of man mistakenly killed by Phoenix police

The family of a man who Phoenix police mistakenly shot and killed in January recently filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the officer and the city.

The lawsuit, which demands a jury trial, follows a $25 million notice of claim filed the month after Christian Diaz was killed.

Court records say Officer Jason Valenzuela shot Diaz in the head as Diaz held down a home invasion suspect police were responding to.

The lawsuit alleges Valenzuela fired within one second of issuing a command and didn’t give Diaz a chance to respond.

The county attorney later declined to charge Valenzuela but called Diaz a hero for defending his family, who received an apology from the Phoenix police chief.